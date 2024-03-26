Big Bang #2 – Myles Casey Secures Debut Date

It took him a long time to get it off but Myles Casey has finally ditched the vest and will punch for pay next month.

Rumour the Limerick fighter was set to join the paid ranks had been doing the rounds for the last two years, and increased each of the many times he was seen sparring pros of note.

The younger brother of former European Champion Willie Casey took a big step along the road to pro battling when he signed terms with Ian Gaughran and IGB earlier this year – and he will officially become a pro boxer when he makes his debut at the Eaton Sports Academy in Middlesborough on April 20.

Casey will share the ring with a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent.

Before a National Elite prelim defeat to Jordan Smith in January of 2023, the Treaty County fighter hadn’t been seen in the ring since he lost in the 2020 National Elite semi-finals to Barry McReynolds in late 2019.

The 2015 National Elite champion and the first-ever Irish fighter to win a European Games fight had been exploring pro options since that time and has finally found a setup he feels will suit.

Casey has been sparring all over Ireland and the UK in recent years and had been in Camp Katie Taylor ahead of the Amanda Serrano classic.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com about that sparring at the time Wille ‘Big Bang’ Casey’s younger brother claimed that sparring was a confidence as well as a profile boost.

“It’s good for the profile. I have everyone texting me and ringing me, people I don’t even know. Everyone wants to know how it’s going and I’m delighted to be helping out in such a big fight.”

“It’s also nice that Katie thought enough of me to ask me to come spar her. That’s good for your confidence. Some people over here didn’t know me before I came over and to hear them say ‘now we know why you asked him to spar’ is good.”