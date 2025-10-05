MEDAL ALERT – Amazing Grace Conway Cruises Onto European Podium
Grace Gonway added to her glittering medal collection in the Czech Republic.
The talented and decorated claimed European U19 bronze at the very least with victory over the home favourite on Sunday.
The 10-time Irish title winner steps back onto the European podium after defeating Julie Polednikova in the featherweight category.
The medal is Dowling’s second at continental level. The Tredagh talent, who was too strong, fast, and accurate for her quarter-final opponent, is already a European Youth silver medalist and was honest about her gold aspirations going into this tournament.
Dowling will fight for silver on Wednesday.
The medal win is Ireland’s third of the tournament, the 18-year-old follows Sean McCusker and Nessa Tabachuk onto the podium.
Team Ireland
48kg Chloe Cox, Setanta BC, Co. Kildare
50kg Kurt Kinsella, Monkstown BC Dublin
51kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey BC, Co. Wexford
55kg Michael Reilly. St. Paul’s BC, Co. Waterford
57kg Grace Conway, Tredagh BC, Co. Louth
60kg Sean McCusker, Dealgan BC, Co. Louth
65kg John Donoghue, Olympic BC, Co. Westmeath
70kg Katelyn Butler, St. Colman’s BC Co. Cork
70kg Patrick Kelly, St. Abban’s/Kilmyshall BC Co. Wexford
75kg Nessa Tabachuk, Celtic Eagles BC, Co. Galway
75kg Jason Whelan, Dublin Docklands BC
85kg Chulainn McDonnell, Whitechurch BC, Dublin
90kg Shay O’Dowd, Swords BC Dublin
Support staff:
Team Manager: Jennifer O’Sullivan, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry
Coaches: Liam Cunningham, Saints ABC, Belfast; Ralph McKay, St. Paul’s BC, Belfast; Aoife Hennigan. Swinford BC, Co. Mayo; Garry Keogh, Marble City BC, Co. Kilkenny