MEDAL ALERT – Amazing Grace Conway Cruises Onto European Podium

Grace Gonway added to her glittering medal collection in the Czech Republic.

The talented and decorated claimed European U19 bronze at the very least with victory over the home favourite on Sunday.

The 10-time Irish title winner steps back onto the European podium after defeating Julie Polednikova in the featherweight category.

The medal is Dowling’s second at continental level. The Tredagh talent, who was too strong, fast, and accurate for her quarter-final opponent, is already a European Youth silver medalist and was honest about her gold aspirations going into this tournament.

Dowling will fight for silver on Wednesday.

The medal win is Ireland’s third of the tournament, the 18-year-old follows Sean McCusker and Nessa Tabachuk onto the podium.

Team Ireland

48kg Chloe Cox, Setanta BC, Co. Kildare

50kg Kurt Kinsella, Monkstown BC Dublin

51kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey BC, Co. Wexford

55kg Michael Reilly. St. Paul’s BC, Co. Waterford

57kg Grace Conway, Tredagh BC, Co. Louth

60kg Sean McCusker, Dealgan BC, Co. Louth

65kg John Donoghue, Olympic BC, Co. Westmeath

70kg Katelyn Butler, St. Colman’s BC Co. Cork

70kg Patrick Kelly, St. Abban’s/Kilmyshall BC Co. Wexford

75kg Nessa Tabachuk, Celtic Eagles BC, Co. Galway

75kg Jason Whelan, Dublin Docklands BC

85kg Chulainn McDonnell, Whitechurch BC, Dublin

90kg Shay O’Dowd, Swords BC Dublin

Support staff:

Team Manager: Jennifer O’Sullivan, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry

Coaches: Liam Cunningham, Saints ABC, Belfast; Ralph McKay, St. Paul’s BC, Belfast; Aoife Hennigan. Swinford BC, Co. Mayo; Garry Keogh, Marble City BC, Co. Kilkenny