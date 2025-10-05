Medal Hunt – Four Team Ireland Boxers Box For European Medals

Four Team Ireland athletes contest for medals on a busy Sunday – the second day of quarter finals.

Team Co-Captain, 51kg Kayleigh Byrne is back for her second bout – contesting against home boxer, Adela Sanislova . The bronze medal clash is Bout 4 of Ring A’s Afternoon Session.

Also meeting Czech opposition is 57kg Grace Conway – the decorated starlet is in Ring B’s Afternoon Session, against Julie Polednikova in Bout 3. In Bout 5 of the same ring and session, 65kg John Donoghue is in action against Ukraine’s Vladyslav Zheleznov.

90kg Shay O’Dowd waits until the Evening Session to vie for a medal. The Swords BC boxer takes on Slovakia’s David Zahradnicek in Ring B’s Bout 7.

Sean McCusker claimed bronze at least yesterday, the Louth lightweight joining on the podium.

Watch

The tournament is being live-streamed by the Czech Boxing Federation on its YouTube channel HERE. Links, per ring and session, will become available on the day of boxing

Team Ireland

48kg Chloe Cox, Setanta BC, Co. Kildare

50kg Kurt Kinsella, Monkstown BC Dublin

51kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey BC, Co. Wexford

55kg Michael Reilly. St. Paul’s BC, Co. Waterford

57kg Grace Conway, Tredagh BC, Co. Louth

60kg Sean McCusker, Dealgan BC, Co. Louth

65kg John Donoghue, Olympic BC, Co. Westmeath

70kg Katelyn Butler, St. Colman’s BC Co. Cork

70kg Patrick Kelly, St. Abban’s/Kilmyshall BC Co. Wexford

75kg Nessa Tabachuk, Celtic Eagles BC, Co. Galway

75kg Jason Whelan, Dublin Docklands BC

85kg Chulainn McDonnell, Whitechurch BC, Dublin

90kg Shay O’Dowd, Swords BC Dublin

Support staff:

Team Manager: Jennifer O’Sullivan, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry

Coaches: Liam Cunningham, Saints ABC, Belfast; Ralph McKay, St. Paul’s BC, Belfast; Aoife Hennigan. Swinford BC, Co. Mayo; Garry Keogh, Marble City BC, Co. Kilkenny