Medal Hunt – Four Team Ireland Boxers Box For European Medals
Four Team Ireland athletes contest for medals on a busy Sunday – the second day of quarter finals.
Team Co-Captain, 51kg Kayleigh Byrne is back for her second bout – contesting against home boxer, Adela Sanislova . The bronze medal clash is Bout 4 of Ring A’s Afternoon Session.
Also meeting Czech opposition is 57kg Grace Conway – the decorated starlet is in Ring B’s Afternoon Session, against Julie Polednikova in Bout 3. In Bout 5 of the same ring and session, 65kg John Donoghue is in action against Ukraine’s Vladyslav Zheleznov.
90kg Shay O’Dowd waits until the Evening Session to vie for a medal. The Swords BC boxer takes on Slovakia’s David Zahradnicek in Ring B’s Bout 7.
Sean McCusker claimed bronze at least yesterday, the Louth lightweight joining on the podium.
Watch
The tournament is being live-streamed by the Czech Boxing Federation on its YouTube channel HERE. Links, per ring and session, will become available on the day of boxing
Team Ireland
48kg Chloe Cox, Setanta BC, Co. Kildare
50kg Kurt Kinsella, Monkstown BC Dublin
51kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey BC, Co. Wexford
55kg Michael Reilly. St. Paul’s BC, Co. Waterford
57kg Grace Conway, Tredagh BC, Co. Louth
60kg Sean McCusker, Dealgan BC, Co. Louth
65kg John Donoghue, Olympic BC, Co. Westmeath
70kg Katelyn Butler, St. Colman’s BC Co. Cork
70kg Patrick Kelly, St. Abban’s/Kilmyshall BC Co. Wexford
75kg Nessa Tabachuk, Celtic Eagles BC, Co. Galway
75kg Jason Whelan, Dublin Docklands BC
85kg Chulainn McDonnell, Whitechurch BC, Dublin
90kg Shay O’Dowd, Swords BC Dublin
Support staff:
Team Manager: Jennifer O’Sullivan, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry
Coaches: Liam Cunningham, Saints ABC, Belfast; Ralph McKay, St. Paul’s BC, Belfast; Aoife Hennigan. Swinford BC, Co. Mayo; Garry Keogh, Marble City BC, Co. Kilkenny