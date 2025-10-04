MEDAL ALERT – Sean McCusker Wins European Bronze At Least

Sean McKusker marched onto the European U19 podium with victory in the Czech Republic today.

The Irish lightweight champion is now a continental bronze medal winner, at least after defeating Finland’s Aapo Rovanper in a 60kg quarter-final.

The Louth teens’ third win in the tournament was hard fought and came after a tweak in tactics allowed him to pull clear.

The first round was nigh on all-out war, but the Dealgan boxer added guile to his guts in the second and third to win a medal and ensure he boxes for silver early next week.

The fight started at a frantic pace with both throwing big shots and looking for work. The Fin did look a bit clammier in the storm, but the Irish side of the battle looked more physically imposing and finished the stanza with some eye-catching inside shots.

McKusker put more distance between himself and his Finnish foe in the second, and the change of tactic worked. The output was still high, but the accuracy levels began to match it. He couldn’t miss with his lead hook, was catching most of Rovanper’s shots, and firing back with interest.

The aggressive nature of his opponent meant the Irish lightweight had to fight on occasion in the last but for the most part, he put his long levers to good use. Again, his jab proved important, and when followed with a straight right hand, McCusker rocked the head of his quarter-final foe. To his credit, Rovanper kept coming, but any revival was quashed by some nice inside work from the Dealgan man, his dip and rip uppercut nearly dropping the aggressive blue corner battler.

Chloe Cox was extremely unfortunate not to come away with a medal after a defeat to Ukraine’s 48kg representative earlier in the day. The three-time Irish champion showed panache and power across three entertaining rounds, but lost a fight she suffered a point deduction in.

McKusker becomes Ireland’s second medal winner after Nessa Tabachuk was gauranteed a bronze at the draw.

Katelynn Butler and Jason Whelan fight for medals later today.

Watch

The tournament is being live-streamed by the Czech Boxing Federation on its YouTube channel HERE. Links, per ring and session, will become available on the day of boxing

Team Ireland

48kg Chloe Cox, Setanta BC, Co. Kildare

50kg Kurt Kinsella, Monkstown BC Dublin

51kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey BC, Co. Wexford

55kg Michael Reilly. St. Paul’s BC, Co. Waterford

57kg Grace Conway, Tredagh BC, Co. Louth

60kg Sean McCusker, Dealgan BC, Co. Louth

65kg John Donoghue, Olympic BC, Co. Westmeath

70kg Katelyn Butler, St. Colman’s BC Co. Cork

70kg Patrick Kelly, St. Abban’s/Kilmyshall BC Co. Wexford

75kg Nessa Tabachuk, Celtic Eagles BC, Co. Galway

75kg Jason Whelan, Dublin Docklands BC

85kg Chulainn McDonnell, Whitechurch BC, Dublin

90kg Shay O’Dowd, Swords BC Dublin

Support staff:

Team Manager: Jennifer O’Sullivan, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry

Coaches: Liam Cunningham, Saints ABC, Belfast; Ralph McKay, St. Paul’s BC, Belfast; Aoife Hennigan. Swinford BC, Co. Mayo; Garry Keogh, Marble City BC, Co. Kilkenny