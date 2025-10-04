Collins Jr Wants In On 90s Boxing Rivalry Revival: Calls for Eubank Jr Clash

Stevie Collins Jr wants in on the retro fight revival.

With Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr carrying forward the grudge that defined British boxing in the 1990s, Collins Jr is eager to see his family name re-enter the mix — and he wants to do it the old-fashioned way, by fighting Eubank in the ring, according to his father Steve Collins.

It seems the son of the Celtic Warrior legend believes the time is right to recreate the rivalry that gripped the sport three decades ago, when his father twice dethroned Chris Eubank Sr and also faced Nigel Benn in a string of classic encounters.

“He’s been out there in the wilderness, taking a lot of fights he shouldn’t have fought,” Collins Sr told Sky Sports. “He wants to get the breaks and he wants to get out there on the big stage and get the opportunity to fight the big names.

“He has to showcase himself. When people see him out there, see what he’s like, see what he can do, let the public look for the fight. Let them say Steve Collins Jr–Chris Eubank Jr, can this happen?”

The sons of Eubank and Benn have already shared the ring, and will fight again in November.

Two-weight world champion Collins says the original clash showed the value in carrying the torch, not just for nostalgia, but because they’ve proven they can actually fight.

“They’ve got a family pride. They don’t want to let the family down. When I sat and watched that fight, they showed so much determination and heart. I just thought Wow, these kids don’t have to do this; they choose to do this. That’s amazing. My son doesn’t have to do it, but he wants to do it.

“At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter who their parents are, who their dads are, when that bell rings, you’ve got to be able to fight. So far, the three sons have all shown that they can fight and they’ve all got heart, and to me, that is a very rare thing. They’re three sons of three world champions, come to fight and can fight. I just think that’s amazing.”

Benn would prove too light for Collins Jr but Eubank Jr could move to light heavyweight, where the Dub would be waiting if the Brighton native is willing.

“It’s up to Chris Eubank Jr. Steve Collins Jr wants it. He’s adamant and confident that he can beat him. Let’s find out.”