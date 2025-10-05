MEDAL ALERT – Kayleigh Byrne Becomes a Two Time European Medal Winner
Kayleigh Byrne is a two-time European medal winner.
The Gorey native increased her continental collection with another impressive performance in the Czech Republic today.
The aggressive and ever-entertaining teen talent was too good for the local fighter and secured European U19 bronze at the very least, courtesy of her third win in the tournament.
The win over Adela Sanislova also moved the European Junior medal winner into the European U19 semi-final action.
Byrne’s win was Ireland’s second of the day and Team Ireland now boast four medalists, with the Wexford wonder following Grace Conway, Sean McCusker and Nessa Tabachuck onto the podium.
Team Ireland
48kg Chloe Cox, Setanta BC, Co. Kildare
50kg Kurt Kinsella, Monkstown BC Dublin
51kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey BC, Co. Wexford
55kg Michael Reilly. St. Paul’s BC, Co. Waterford
57kg Grace Conway, Tredagh BC, Co. Louth
60kg Sean McCusker, Dealgan BC, Co. Louth
65kg John Donoghue, Olympic BC, Co. Westmeath
70kg Katelyn Butler, St. Colman’s BC Co. Cork
70kg Patrick Kelly, St. Abban’s/Kilmyshall BC Co. Wexford
75kg Nessa Tabachuk, Celtic Eagles BC, Co. Galway
75kg Jason Whelan, Dublin Docklands BC
85kg Chulainn McDonnell, Whitechurch BC, Dublin
90kg Shay O’Dowd, Swords BC Dublin
Support staff:
Team Manager: Jennifer O’Sullivan, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry
Coaches: Liam Cunningham, Saints ABC, Belfast; Ralph McKay, St. Paul’s BC, Belfast; Aoife Hennigan. Swinford BC, Co. Mayo; Garry Keogh, Marble City BC, Co. Kilkenny