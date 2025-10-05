MEDAL ALERT – Kayleigh Byrne Becomes a Two Time European Medal Winner

Kayleigh Byrne is a two-time European medal winner.

The Gorey native increased her continental collection with another impressive performance in the Czech Republic today.

The aggressive and ever-entertaining teen talent was too good for the local fighter and secured European U19 bronze at the very least, courtesy of her third win in the tournament.

The win over Adela Sanislova also moved the European Junior medal winner into the European U19 semi-final action.

Byrne’s win was Ireland’s second of the day and Team Ireland now boast four medalists, with the Wexford wonder following Grace Conway, Sean McCusker and Nessa Tabachuck onto the podium.

Team Ireland

48kg Chloe Cox, Setanta BC, Co. Kildare

50kg Kurt Kinsella, Monkstown BC Dublin

51kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey BC, Co. Wexford

55kg Michael Reilly. St. Paul’s BC, Co. Waterford

57kg Grace Conway, Tredagh BC, Co. Louth

60kg Sean McCusker, Dealgan BC, Co. Louth

65kg John Donoghue, Olympic BC, Co. Westmeath

70kg Katelyn Butler, St. Colman’s BC Co. Cork

70kg Patrick Kelly, St. Abban’s/Kilmyshall BC Co. Wexford

75kg Nessa Tabachuk, Celtic Eagles BC, Co. Galway

75kg Jason Whelan, Dublin Docklands BC

85kg Chulainn McDonnell, Whitechurch BC, Dublin

90kg Shay O’Dowd, Swords BC Dublin

Support staff:

Team Manager: Jennifer O’Sullivan, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry

Coaches: Liam Cunningham, Saints ABC, Belfast; Ralph McKay, St. Paul’s BC, Belfast; Aoife Hennigan. Swinford BC, Co. Mayo; Garry Keogh, Marble City BC, Co. Kilkenny