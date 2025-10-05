MEDAL ALERT – John Donoghue Secures European Bronze at Least

John Donoghue’s impressive international podium run continues.



The World and European underage gold medal winner claimed a third major international medal in the Czech Republic on Sunday.

The Olympic Mullingar BC boxer claimed European U19 Championship bronze at the very least with a decisive quarter-final win.

The 65kg operator defeated Ukraine’s Vladyslav Zheleznov to progress to the semi-final.

Donoghue will box for silver on Wednesday alongside fellow medal winners Kayleigh Byrne, Grace Conway, Sean McCusker and Nessa Tabachuk.

Shay O’Dowd fights for a medal in the evening session and will look to make it a Sunday clean sweep.

Team Ireland

48kg Chloe Cox, Setanta BC, Co. Kildare

50kg Kurt Kinsella, Monkstown BC Dublin

51kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey BC, Co. Wexford

55kg Michael Reilly. St. Paul’s BC, Co. Waterford

57kg Grace Conway, Tredagh BC, Co. Louth

60kg Sean McCusker, Dealgan BC, Co. Louth

65kg John Donoghue, Olympic BC, Co. Westmeath

70kg Katelyn Butler, St. Colman’s BC Co. Cork

70kg Patrick Kelly, St. Abban’s/Kilmyshall BC Co. Wexford

75kg Nessa Tabachuk, Celtic Eagles BC, Co. Galway

75kg Jason Whelan, Dublin Docklands BC

85kg Chulainn McDonnell, Whitechurch BC, Dublin

90kg Shay O’Dowd, Swords BC Dublin

Support staff:

Team Manager: Jennifer O’Sullivan, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry

Coaches: Liam Cunningham, Saints ABC, Belfast; Ralph McKay, St. Paul’s BC, Belfast; Aoife Hennigan. Swinford BC, Co. Mayo; Garry Keogh, Marble City BC, Co. Kilkenny



