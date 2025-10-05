MEDAL ALERT – John Donoghue Secures European Bronze at Least
John Donoghue’s impressive international podium run continues.
The World and European underage gold medal winner claimed a third major international medal in the Czech Republic on Sunday.
The Olympic Mullingar BC boxer claimed European U19 Championship bronze at the very least with a decisive quarter-final win.
The 65kg operator defeated Ukraine’s Vladyslav Zheleznov to progress to the semi-final.
Donoghue will box for silver on Wednesday alongside fellow medal winners Kayleigh Byrne, Grace Conway, Sean McCusker and Nessa Tabachuk.
Shay O’Dowd fights for a medal in the evening session and will look to make it a Sunday clean sweep.
Team Ireland
48kg Chloe Cox, Setanta BC, Co. Kildare
50kg Kurt Kinsella, Monkstown BC Dublin
51kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey BC, Co. Wexford
55kg Michael Reilly. St. Paul’s BC, Co. Waterford
57kg Grace Conway, Tredagh BC, Co. Louth
60kg Sean McCusker, Dealgan BC, Co. Louth
65kg John Donoghue, Olympic BC, Co. Westmeath
70kg Katelyn Butler, St. Colman’s BC Co. Cork
70kg Patrick Kelly, St. Abban’s/Kilmyshall BC Co. Wexford
75kg Nessa Tabachuk, Celtic Eagles BC, Co. Galway
75kg Jason Whelan, Dublin Docklands BC
85kg Chulainn McDonnell, Whitechurch BC, Dublin
90kg Shay O’Dowd, Swords BC Dublin
Support staff:
Team Manager: Jennifer O’Sullivan, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry
Coaches: Liam Cunningham, Saints ABC, Belfast; Ralph McKay, St. Paul’s BC, Belfast; Aoife Hennigan. Swinford BC, Co. Mayo; Garry Keogh, Marble City BC, Co. Kilkenny