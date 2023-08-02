All Ireland Final Replay – Dub Brennan Offers to Fight Kerry’s Cronin if McCarthy Stalls

Emmet Brennan has his eyes set on another massive best in Ireland Dublin v Kerry battle.

The Olympian says, he is willing to give Kevin Cronin a chance to get revenge for Kerry in the boxing ring days after the Kingdom suffered All Irish defeat to The Dubs at Croke Park.

The Darren Barker and Joe Calzaghe mentored fighter has been paying attention to the back and forth between Cronin and Craig McCarthy, the fighter ‘The Kingdom Warrior’ is mandated to fight for the Irish super middleweight title – and theri most recent exchange has really peaked his interest.

Cronin has recently revealed Conlan Boxing are trying to make the fight for an RDS-hosted Dublin show on September 16 but has accused the Waterford man of ‘trying to price himself out of the fight’.

Speaking online the former light heavyweight Irish title challenger said: Huge opportunity from Conlan Boxing and this fella’s tryna price himself out of the fight after all his talk.

“He’s talked huge until it became real! I’ve been in two fights of the year this year and never had or made issues, I’m gonna keep grinding & preparing until he sorts his sh*t.”

Title-hungry Brennan didn’t waste time in offering to step in, stating he would willing to share the ring with Cronin on September 16.

Brennan, who like Cronin was at Croke Park supporting his county on Sunday, argues now is the perfect time for a Dublin – Kerry rivalry.

If they need someone to save the day there’s no better and more relevant time for a Dublin v Kerry Irish title fight than now



I’d be more than happy to step in a very easy fight to make and a huge fight to build with a big @DubGAAOfficial fan against a big @Kerry_Official fan https://t.co/qi89sHXPgw — Emmet Brennan OLY (@emmetbrennan91) August 2, 2023

Cronin has proved himself open to domestic bouts by agreeing to fight McCarthy and twice sharing the ring with Jamie Morrissey, so may be open to the suggestion.

However, it’s unlikely any fight between the pair would be sanctioned for the Irish title at this moment in time. Brennan has just one pro fight under his belt and has yet to do the required eight rounds, while McCarthy as BUI Celtic Champion would be deemed mandatory for the green belt.