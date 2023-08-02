Kurt Walker reveals title plan

Kurt Walker [7(1)-0] is entering strap season at the perfect time.

The Canal BC graduate says he always peaks in the second half of the year, which could prove perfect considering he has December title plans.

The Olympian, who fights for the eighth time as a pro at the Falls Park on Friday, is hopeful of fighting for a first career belt on the undercard of Michael Conlan’s return in Belfast in December.

If he does get a shot, he is confident he will enter the clash in top form and will produce a performance that will springboard him toward a breakout 2024.

“We are looking at a title in December,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I’m not sure which title or who the opponent will be but we are definitely aiming towards that. Then once I get my first title at the end of the year it will be time to move onto the big fights in 2024.”

Friday will be Walker’s eighth fight in just under a year and a half and his third fight of 2023 which, according to the Top Rank fighter, is the more important stat when it comes to his possible title fight.

“Activity is massive for me it always has been since the amateurs. I always perform better in the second half of the year than I do the first because I need fights under my belt before the big majors.”

That active approach has also helped the Booth Gym fighter make the transition from amateur to pro and to build his fan base, who are particularly excited to see him in fights of note.

“I think the best way to improve is to keep fighting. My support is definitely growing too, I come from an area that has no other boxers so it definitely excites them to see me climb the ladder. Hopefully, I can give them some big nights in the future.”

A big night awaits this Friday, as Walker goes outdoors for the Feile.

“I’m very excited,” he comments. “An outdoor show in the summer is amazing. I’ve been once when Michael was fighting and I loved the atmosphere so I’m buzzing to a part of this one,” he adds.

His opponent is yet to be confirmed but Walker, whose last five opponents were South Americans with winning records, isn’t expecting a walk in the Falls Park.

“I think I’m in against a tough Colombian lad, so I’m looking forward to it. I’ve been in with a good few South Americans at this stage so I definitely know what to expect.”