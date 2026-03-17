Let’s Get This Carty Party Re Started – Heavyweight Target’s Return to Big Buisness

Thomas Carty believes Dublin’s 3Arena could become his regular place of work over the next 12 months.

‘The Bomber’ got the Carty Party restarted as he made a successful return from horrific injury and a year out with victory over German Skobenko on the Queensberry card down by the Docklands on Saturday.

Even with the prolonged strech away from th e ring, the heavyweight has the most 3Arena appearances of any active fighter, something he is confident he will build on over the coming months.

With talk Queensberry have the venue formerly known as The Point booked for twice more this year, the 30-year-old expects to fight for the fifth and sixth time in the Arena.

“This 3Arena looks like it’s going to be busy this year,” Carty said after the fight. “So I won’t have to travel too much, if you know what I mean.”

For a fighter who consistently brings one of the biggest followings on the domestic scene, the prospect of regular shows in the capital is an appealing one.

“I won’t have to travel too much,” he added with a smile. “But I’m willing to travel for the right fight.

“Activity and more activity is what I want next,” adds the fighter returning from injury.

The BUI Celtic title winner has been calling for a Johnny Fisher showdown of late, stressing now is the perfect time for him to fight the English big man. He didn’t want to mention the ‘Bosh’ merchant after Saturday but did express a willingness to return to big fight action.

“I’m willing to travel for the right fight,” he comments before revealing that his pulling power may mean he doesn’t have to travel.

“I brought a great crowd. An early crowd, but a great crowd,” he said. “You know what I bring, man. I bring a massive crowd.

“They messed up my tickets. The tickets were like five or six weeks late. I actually let loads of people down because they never sent me the tickets.”

As proved against another Dub, Daniel Fakoyede recently, Skobenko is durable and game. A solid enough fight and a guarantee of rounds, even for someone of the Celtic Warrior Gym fighter’s experience.

He came as advertised and fulfilled his duty, and now that the Dubliner’s body held up, he is ready to get back to more serious business.

“The plan was to get the rounds in tonight and really test the legs,” Carty explained. “Everything held up. Everything was good. So the normal show resumes.

“I’m just so relieved and happy, man, to get that one off, off to a start.”