Done with Beating Brits, World Champion Cacace Eyes Unification Next

Anthony Cacace is done with beating Brits and believes he’s earned a shot at one of the big American-based names.

‘The Apache’ cemented his status as an Irish great by becoming a two-time world champion with victory over Jazza Dickens in Dublin last Saturday.

The 37-year-old now wants to emulate the unification feats of fellow modern standouts Carl Frampton, Katie Taylor and Ryan Burnett.

The newly crowned WBA super featherweight champions would like a crack at WBO and WBC title holder Emanuel Navarrete.

“It’s just that he [Navarrete] has two of the belts,” Cacace told Boxing News in regard to who he wants to fight next.

“He’s a big name and I think he’s a couple-of-weight world champion as well. So, he’s one of boxing’s greats and I would love to go over there [USA] and have a crack at dethroning him. If not that, I’ll move up to lightweight and have a crack at a lightweight world champion.”

Dickens was the fourth British fighter the Anderstown favourite beat in succession, the Liverpudlian joining Joe Cordina, Josh Warrington and Leigh Wood on the Irish world champions’ resume.

He now wants to look further afield and for fighters who can give him the chance to add more trinkets to his collection.

“I’ve been beating up British fighters for three years now,” Cacace added. “I beat Joe Cordina, double world champion. I beat Josh Warrington, double world champion. Leigh Wood, double world champion. Now Jazza Dickens, double world champion. How many more do I have to beat before I can get this type of opportunity,” he adds before he expressing belief he can mix it with his fellow world champs.

“I can beat Navarrete and these guys, so that’s what I’m aiming for now.”

Promoter Frank Warren did mention Belfast and a return to Dublin but he’s open to exploring the Mexican line of thinking.

“Of course I’d like to see it and that’s what we want to do,” he said.

“He [Cacace] is a two-time world champion and wants to unify the belts, so we’ll work on doing that.”