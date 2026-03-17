The Scores are In – Slight Error in Cacace – Dickens Scorecard

Not quite as dramatic as when Ryan Burnett cemented his ‘modern day great’ status, but there was an error in the scorecards when Anthony Cacace added Irish great to his list of accomplishments on Saturday night.

When Burnett, now a coach, defeated Lee Haskins to become world champion, two cards had him winning 119-107 but a third, Clark Sammartino, had him losing 118-108.

Speaking after the IBF confirmed the third judge had made an error with the card, mixing the fighters up.

“An error of this nature and at this level of the sport should not have occurred,” it added in a statement.

“One of the scores after each round was recorded on the individual scorecards for the incorrect fighter.”

It wasn’t that dramatic in the case of ‘The Apache.’ Cards of 115-113, 116-112 and 116-113 were turned in as the Belfast man was confirmed a two-time world champion.

However, Judge Giuseppe Quararone made an error in totting up his scoring. His total read 116-113 in favour of Cacace when he actually scored the fight 116-112 in the new champion’s favour.

Check out the official scoring below: