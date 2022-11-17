Delightful Donovan dances into World Youth Championship last 16

Co-Team Ireland Captain Jim Donovan led by example in Spain today, producing a confident and assured performance en route to a debut World Youth Championships win.

The welterweight prospect got a busy Day 3 for Ireland off to a winning start in La Nucia – Benidorm.

Donovan, a cousin and training partner of decorated former underage standouts Paddy and Edward Donovan, was too good for the best Korea has to offer at the weight.

The skillful OLOL BC fighter defeated Hoon Lee by a 5-0 scoreline to progress to the last 16 of the tournament.

Neilstowns Ryan Murphy exited at the gloves of Uzbekistan’s Rakhmatullo Boymatov in the same afternoon session.

The Irish 80kg champion was game and ferocious against a talented and well-schooled opponent in the opening round, but suffered a cut and was handed a standing eight count in the first three minutes.

After receiving instructions in the corner he came out ready for round 2 only for the referee to call an end to the fight and end Murphy’s World Youth Championships in the process.

Two more Irish fighters will compete in the competition today. In Ring B’s evening session, 63.5kg Conor McCrory meets England’s Osama Muhamed in bout 3, while in bout 11, superheavy Bernie Cawley fghts Inho Choin of Korea

Team Ireland Squad

Men:

48kg Thady Patsy Joyce, Olympic L, Westmeath

51kg Jack Harkin, Oakleaf BC, Derry

54kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath

57kg Roy Farrelly, Avona BC, Dublin

60kg Lee McEvoy, Avona BC, Dublin

63.5kg Conor McCrory, Townland ABC.

67kg James Donovan, OLOL, Limerick

71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra BC, Dublin

75kg TJ King, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin

80kg Ryan Murphy, Neilstown, Dublin

86kg Nathan Ojo, Esker, Dublin

92kg David McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway

92+ Bernard Cawley, St. David’s BC, Naas

Women:

48kg Georgia McGovern, Setanta L, Kildare

50kg Caoimhe Kinsella, St Anthony’s/Pats, Wexford

52kg Esther Lambe, Setanta L, Kildare

54kg Shakira Donoghue, Templemore, Tipperary

57kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart,

60kg Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians BC, Dublin

63kg Rebecca Collins, Baldoyle, Dublin

66kg Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch, Dublin

70kg Laura Moran, St Anne’s, Mayo

81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa, Louth

81+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair, Galway

Team Manager: Francis Keeling

Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Michael Mongan

Coach: Liam Cunningham