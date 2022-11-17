Delightful Donovan dances into World Youth Championship last 16
Co-Team Ireland Captain Jim Donovan led by example in Spain today, producing a confident and assured performance en route to a debut World Youth Championships win.
The welterweight prospect got a busy Day 3 for Ireland off to a winning start in La Nucia – Benidorm.
Donovan, a cousin and training partner of decorated former underage standouts Paddy and Edward Donovan, was too good for the best Korea has to offer at the weight.
The skillful OLOL BC fighter defeated Hoon Lee by a 5-0 scoreline to progress to the last 16 of the tournament.
Neilstowns Ryan Murphy exited at the gloves of Uzbekistan’s Rakhmatullo Boymatov in the same afternoon session.
The Irish 80kg champion was game and ferocious against a talented and well-schooled opponent in the opening round, but suffered a cut and was handed a standing eight count in the first three minutes.
After receiving instructions in the corner he came out ready for round 2 only for the referee to call an end to the fight and end Murphy’s World Youth Championships in the process.
Two more Irish fighters will compete in the competition today. In Ring B’s evening session, 63.5kg Conor McCrory meets England’s Osama Muhamed in bout 3, while in bout 11, superheavy Bernie Cawley fghts Inho Choin of Korea
Team Ireland Squad
Men:
48kg Thady Patsy Joyce, Olympic L, Westmeath
51kg Jack Harkin, Oakleaf BC, Derry
54kg Gavin Ryan, Ratoath BC, Meath
57kg Roy Farrelly, Avona BC, Dublin
60kg Lee McEvoy, Avona BC, Dublin
63.5kg Conor McCrory, Townland ABC.
67kg James Donovan, OLOL, Limerick
71kg Bobbi Flood, Cabra BC, Dublin
75kg TJ King, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin
80kg Ryan Murphy, Neilstown, Dublin
86kg Nathan Ojo, Esker, Dublin
92kg David McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway
92+ Bernard Cawley, St. David’s BC, Naas
Women:
48kg Georgia McGovern, Setanta L, Kildare
50kg Caoimhe Kinsella, St Anthony’s/Pats, Wexford
52kg Esther Lambe, Setanta L, Kildare
54kg Shakira Donoghue, Templemore, Tipperary
57kg Rebecca Kavanagh, Mulhuddart,
60kg Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians BC, Dublin
63kg Rebecca Collins, Baldoyle, Dublin
66kg Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch, Dublin
70kg Laura Moran, St Anne’s, Mayo
81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa, Louth
81+kg Cliona D’Arcy, Tobar Pheadair, Galway
Team Manager: Francis Keeling
Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon
Coach: Lynne McEnery
Coach: Michael Mongan
Coach: Liam Cunningham