David Ryan keeping it cool going into baptism of fire

David Ryan could be set for a baptism of fire live on terrestrial tv this Saturday night, not that you’d know from talking to him.

The Shannon warrior, with no boxing experience to his name, debuts against a famously tough journeyman known around Ireland and the UK for his ability to make things hard for novice pros.

Brayan Mairena [12(6)-31(3)-1] loses a lot more than he wins and more often than not gives up-and-coming fighters solid rounds without beating them. However, he is anything but a know-your-role journeyman, always comes to fight and has a big upset in him.

In his last trip to Ireland the former James Tennyson, Gary Cully and Feargal McCrory foe, tried to put it up to Colm Murphy – the BUI Celtic champion who tops this Saturday’s TG4 broadcast bill, leading to an entertaining fan-friendly fight, that the Belfast man learned from – and most recently he was seen shocking formerly undefeated British prospect Joe Howarth live on BT Sports.

The fighter, that only former European champ and world title challenger Tennyson had badly hurt, is usually reserved for fighters with a bit more pro experience but comes in against sweet science first timer at the Girdwood Community Hub, Belfast.

“It’s a very tough debut but I’m more than ready for it. I believe 100% in myself and that’s why I agreed to the fight,” Ryan tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I’m expecting a good tough test he’s been it with some good lads.”

It’s a fight the few people who know Ryan’s boxing capabilities, his trainer Shaun Kelly and manager Ian Gaughran, have agreed and he claims it shows the level of faith they have in the former kickboxing title winner.

“My team believes in my ability big time and this shows just how much.”

Outside of the challenge that awaits it’s a massive occasion for the Munster man considering he makes his boxing debut on a TV broadcast MHD card.

“The nerves are fine,” he comments.

“I just wanna get in there now. I’ve been very lucky to get this slot big thanks to my manager Ian for getting me this chance.”