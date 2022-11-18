‘Coming out Party’ – Cooney plans box office TV showing

An excited John Cooney [5(1)-0] is ready to go from 0-100 in the space of six rounds on Saturday night.

The Galway fighter has seriously stalled considering he hasn’t fought in a year and a half – but he is confident he can put his foot down to inject some pace into his career with a performance this weekend.

The super featherweight is set to fight live on primetime terrestrial TV in between two eagerly anticipated BUI Celtic title fights on Saturday night.

It means a massive spotlight will shine in his direction for the first time since he turned pro and the southpaw is determined to put on a show worthy of the stage.

Cooney thinks a strong display could catch the wider public’s eye and tee him up for title laden 2023.

“It’s massive,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“This is what I need, I need exposure and the chance to showcase my skills. It’s great shows the confidence Mark [Dunlop] has in me.

“The plan is to put on a show and I hope that 2023 is a big year for me. I want titles and I want big fights but I have to impress Saturday first.”

It’s a huge turnaround for a fighter who has struggled to secure fights over the last 18 months.

“It’s been extremely frustrating,” he adds. “The things I’ve had to deal with keeping me out of the ring but I stayed professional and in the gym and that’s all you can do sometimes.”

Cooney has joined Mark Dunlop and the MHD stable and is now excited about the future, and more immediately excited to step through the ropes on Saturday on a card topped by a BUI Celtic title fight between champion Colm Murphy and challenger Liam Gaynor.

“It’s great to be back, it feels like I’m making my debut all over again. I’m like a kid at Christmas. I’ll put on a show for everyone watching. I feel like this is my coming out party in a way and I’m going to show my level with a dominant performance,” he adds before revealing he will share more concrete plans if he does overcome a tough return test.

“We have no real plans laid out the plans will come after I show my level Against Gomez who is a credible opponent.”