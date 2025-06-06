“I’m Not Leaving It to the Judges” – Pierce O’Leary Eyes European Glory

Pierce O’Leary is keeping his fate in the only place he fully trusts — his own powerful hands.

O’Leary contests the biggest fight of his career in Portman Road on Saturday night – and the unbeaten Dublin star isn’t willing to let anyone but him decide his destiny.

When he steps through the ropes to face Liam Dillon for the vacant EBU European light welterweight title, the Dublin Docklands graduate plans to take the outcome out of the judges’ hands — and put into his own.

“Even as an amateur, I was always on the back end of wrong decisions,” the big puncher told Irish-boxing.com. “Now I’m getting the opportunity to become European champion again — and I’m going to take it with both hands. I’m not leaving it to the judges.”

The 14-0 (8 KOs) WBC International champion has built his career on explosiveness, athleticism, and pinpoint power. On Saturday, he’ll aim to showcase all three — and secure his place among Europe’s elite — in a statement-making performance.

At just 24, “Big Bang” has time on his side — but he’s not planning to wait around. With a growing fanbase and major momentum behind him, O’Leary knows this is his time to take control.

“I’m excited, I’m ready to rock. This is what I’ve worked for,” he said.

“Now it’s about executing — and making sure there’s no doubt about the result.”

Photo Credit Credit: Leigh Dawney/Queensberry.