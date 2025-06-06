“It’s Like a World Title Fight for Me” – Conor Wallace Promises Statement Win

Conor Wallace insists Sunday’s clash on the Gold Coast is every bit as important as a championship bout.

The Australian-based Irishman fights Frenchman Dylan Colin on the undercard of Jai Opetaia’s DAZN-headlined show in Queensland.

The man on the rise Down Under doesn’t believe Colin will trouble him too much and is extremely confident of victory.

Indeed, the world ranked light heavyweight says he wouldn’t be worthy of a world title charge if he didn’t have his hand raised on Sunday.

“If I can’t beat the likes of Dylan Colin on Sunday, there’s no point talking about titles,” he said bluntly. “Fighters fight – and I want to stay active. The better the opponent, the better I perform.”

Colin gave highly touted Ukrainian contender Vasyl Lappin a tough night in Riyadh, but Wallace believes he brings something very different to the table.

“I punch a lot harder than Lappin. If I catch [Colin] with a left, I don’t think he’ll be getting up – or if he does, not for long. That last fight looked like a spar to me. I’m going in to make a real statement.”

“I’m ready to show what I really can do. I’m not overlooking Colin, but if I get through him, the next one has to be for the world title – or at least an interim version. I’ve been knocking on the door a long time.”

Fighting in the co-main event of a major card in one of Australia’s hottest boxing destinations only adds to the excitement.

“The buzz here on the Gold Coast is unreal. It’s like the Vegas of Australia. We had public workouts at a packed shopping centre, media events, open training – it’s a proper fight week atmosphere. I’m buzzing to be a part of it.”