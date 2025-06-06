Big Plans Brewing for Big Bang – Pierce O’Leary Outlines World Title Plan

Pierce O’Leary has one eye on continental glory – and the other on global gold.

The Sheriff Street star has the chance to put his name on an exclusive list of Irish European champions when he challenges for the EBU title at Portman Road on Saturday night.

Beat Liam Dillon on the Queensberry-promoted DAZN broadcast card and ‘Big Bang’ becomes Ireland’s sixteenth pro European Champion.

However, while is focus is on defeating the Brit in the blue belt clash, the Dublin Dockland’s graduate has revealed the master plan involves even bigger belts.

The 24-year-old says there are major developments happening behind the scenes, and believes a world title shot could come before the end of 2025.

“I’m hearing about a big card in October or November – it might be a homecoming. Who knows? But I reckon within eight months we’ll be fighting for a world title,” he tells Irish-boxing.com

The Queensberry fighter stopped short of naming names, but hinted that another title opportunity – separate from the WBC International and EBU belts – is already in motion.

“There’s another belt we’re looking at too – I just can’t say anything yet. It’ll all be announced next week.”

For O’Leary, preparation for the Portman Road hostes European title clash has been nothing short of relentless – and he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s been long days – up at 7am, gym by 9, train until 2, rest, then back in the gym at 5 until 7 or 8 at night. Monday to Friday, non-stop,” O’Leary said.

That intensity, he says, is necessary when the stakes are so high.

“There’s no room for slacking, no room for error. The weeks go so quick, and if you’re behind, you’ll be chasing your tail. You’ve got to stay on it every day.”

But for all the physical demands, O’Leary says the hardest part of camp is not in the gym – it’s being away from family.

“That’s the hardest thing for me. The training, sparring, fighting – that’s the easy part. It’s being away from my family, especially with how close we are, that’s the hardest.”