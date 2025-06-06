‘Just Doing My Job’ – Mike Perez Eyes Victory Over Steven Ward Without Emotion or Excuse

Mike Perez is all about feeding his kids and not feeding any pre-fight frenzy.

The Celtic Warrior Gym boxer insists there is nothing personal about his upcoming clash with Steven Ward – it’s strictly business.

The Cuban-born Cork resident returns to significant action when he fights the Belfast man in a de facto all-Irish clash on Saturday.

For Perez, who has experienced a rollercoaster of a career marked by both brilliance and heartbreak, it’s a massive opportunity to move forward and nothing more.

Speaking during fight week the 39-year-old avoided any trash talk in favour of stating his intentions are only to win.

“No, this is not personal,” Perez said. “Yes, I have had a lot of ups and downs in my career. People have taken advantage of me and all like that, but this is not personal, you know. I’m just trying to do my job and feed my kids.”

IPSWICH, ENGLAND, JUNE 05: Final Press Conference – Running Towards Adversity – Fabio Wardley v Justis Huni on the 5th June 2025. Ipswich Town Hall, Ipswich, England. Queensberry Promotions. Credit: Leigh Dawney/Queensberry.

It’s been a long road for the now Pascal Collins trained natural talent, whose talent has always been clear but whose career path has often been marred by misfortune and inactivity.

Now settled and focused, he appears determined to make the most of this latest chapter – and he’s not ruling out an emphatic finish when he steps into the ring with Ward.

Asked if he believes he can knock the Newtownabbey native out, Perez was calm but confident.

“I believe I can knock anybody out,” he said. “But this is boxing, you know. So I am ready to win either way – knockout, points, or whatever. I am just going to win.”

The pair meet on Saturday evening at Portman Road, home of Ipswich Town, where local heavyweight Fabio Wardley will take on the Australian Justis Huni for the WBA Interim world title.

It’s a DAZN broadcast Queensberry-promoted fight night, which will afford the winner more opportunities with the broadcast and the promoter.

Photo credit Queensberry/Leigh Dawney