Steven Ward All In for Mike Perez Test – “Next Time I Lose, I’m Out”

Steven Ward says he’s treating Saturday’s clash with Mike Perez as a final roll of the dice in a career that’s suddenly been reignited.

‘The Quiet Man’ returns to the ring for the first time since his massive win over Tommy McCarthy at the SSE Arena last year — and once again finds himself in the underdog corner. This time it’s against the seasoned and dangerous Cuban Perez, a man ranked #6 by the WBA and #14 by the WBO.

It’s a big ask, admits Ward. But it’s also a big opportunity.

“I’m not stupid, I know it’s a big task,” he says with typical honesty fashion when speaking to the Irish News. “I’m going in again as underdog but I don’t really care, I feel like I’ve got nothing to lose. Perez is a good fighter, he has that boxing brain and he’s quality.”

At 39, Perez is four years Ward’s senior, but the natural talent remains a dangerous, crafty operator, and with his world rankings, still very much a factor in the cruiserweight picture.

Ward, though, has his own motivation. With his boxing resurrection barely a year old, he’s desperate to keep the momentum going. He’s also made a personal promise that leaves no room for error.

“I’ve already said to my wife: ‘Next time I lose, I’m out of the sport, that’s it’,” he revealed. “So, I’m all in to keep the love of the sport alive for me, but also to benefit me financially and get an opportunity to have a real decent payday and keep testing myself.”

Such is the quality of the Cork Cuban, that Ward believes he will have to best his best career performance to make sure his hand is raised at Portman Road on Saturday.

“I just want opportunities,” he said. “I asked Lee Eaton (his manager) to get me opportunities and I’ll keep taking them but I think I have to be better than I was against Tommy.

“You can’t really afford to be making mistakes with Perez – not that I could with Tommy – but Perez can make you pay so it needs to be quite clinical from me on Saturday night.”

Photo Credit Leigh Dawney/Queensberry.