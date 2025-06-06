Danny Keating Ready for Lift-Off – Dennis Hogan Mentored Boxer Sees Title Fight as Launchpad to Big Time

Danny Keating is ready for lift off.

The Australian-based fighter believes his breakout moment is just a win away — and says that victory this weekend will skyrocket him toward brighter spotlights.

The Cork fighter challenges for his first professional title on Tazman Fighter’s bill this Sunday. ‘Danny Boy’ sees the WBC-affiliated belt as a launchpad to bigger things and believes it will open a path that mentor and manager Dennis Hogan walked to world level.

“Winning this fight and collecting this belt will skyrocket me up in the rankings,” a fired-up Keating told Irish-boxing.com. “I’m very excited for this fight. I get to fight for a major belt to put myself right up the WBC rankings. I’m excited to win my first belt as a pro, but I’m even more excited that it’s a world recognised belt.”

Keating relocated back to Australia in search of the same kind of opportunities Hogan made the most of — and has now found himself on a similar path under the guidance of the former world title challenger.

“Dennis Hogan is my manager and good friend,” he said. “Dennis honestly is one of the best guys I’ve ever worked with in boxing. We have become very close in the last year of my career.”

And just like Hogan, Keating is earning his chances the hard way.

“I wouldn’t say that it has been easy — I’ve been busting my arse to make these opportunities happen and open these big doors,” he admitted.

“But absolutely, I wanted to come out to bigger fights and bigger opportunities and that’s what I’m getting.”

The unbeaten welterweight faces a solid test this weekend, stepping up against the experienced Blake Minto.

“He is a worthy opponent and a tough guy. Although i haven’t watched anything on him, I’m here to fight my fight,” he adds before making a prediction.

“A Danny Keating win — by all means,” he said.

