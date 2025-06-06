“This Time It’s On My Terms” – Dominic Donegan Returns

After over a year and a half out of the ring, Dominic Donegan is back — and ready to do things his way.

The Cavan fighter comes out of retirement and ends an 18-month spell of inactivity with a four-round clash against Tom Ramsey in England on Saturday night.

For ‘The Bomb’, it’s not just about shaking off the ring rust — it’s about re-establishing himself on his own terms.

“I’m very excited to be back,” he told Irish-boxing.com. “I’m looking forward to being under the lights again. It’s been a long time, 18 months, so I’m looking forward to getting in the ring and putting on a good performance.”

Cavan’s Donegan was known for his title willingness in the early part of his career. The 29-year-old was a fight anyone, anywhere, anytime boxer and his approach saw him linked to a host of domestic bout and challenged for BUI and BBBofC Celtic titles.

He still holds a Celtic title ambition but says he won’t rush into big fights this time around.

“The end goal is a belt — I’m chasing a Celtic title,” he revealed. “I’m not going to be calling out anyone. Whatever offers or opportunities come my way, I’ll have a look with my team and decide what we’ll do. This time around my career will be done at my pace. I’m not going to jump into anything or say yes to everyone. If it makes sense, we’ll make it work.”

Speaking on the reason he hasn’t fought since defeat in 2023, Donegan added: “I had to put things ahead of boxing. There were more important things than boxing over the last 19 months and I had to prioritise them,” he explains. “I’m now in a place where I can give boxing more time.”

Donegan’s return begins with a fight against England’s Ramsey, a light heavyweight coming off a recent win. It’s not a case of easing his way back in predicts the returning boxer.

“I’m expecting a good fight. Tom Ramsey is coming into the fight off a win, his confidence will be up. He is also a light heavyweight — I’m a middleweight — but with a lot of shows on this weekend, it was hard to get an opponent,” he said. “I’m looking forward to going in there fighting a bigger person. I’m also looking forward to seeing how I feel without having to drain down to middleweight. It could be a thing where I’m more comfortable at light heavyweight. So I’m expecting a good fight and to feel good as well.”

This weekend’s bout will also mark Donegan’s first under a new trainer, with the main aim being to gel with his new team and build toward a busy second half of 2025.

“I predict I’ll win the four rounds comfortably,” he said. “The plan is to get used to my new coach.”