National Elite Competition – 20 Champions Crowned

20 Elite competition champions have been crowned in Belfast tonight.

Newly-minted title holders hail from Antrim, Donegal, Dublin, Galway, Laois, Offaly Roscommon, Sligo, Waterford, Westmeath and Wicklow

The first National Elite Competition title of the night went to 48kg Tiffany Spencer (Jobstown, BC Dublin) who won an all-Dublin final against Ciara Walsh (Smithfield BC, Dublin). After a superb, high-tempo contest, Louis Rooney (Star BC, Belfast) won the Elite Competition 50kg title. The Star boxer got the 4-0 decision over Scott Thompson (Spartans , Antrim) in a contest that brought the crowd to their feet.

Paris Olympian Daina Moorehouse (Enniskerry BC, Wicklow), won the 51kg title, after a tough, technical battle against old rival Caitlin Fryers (Immaculata BC, Belfast). The bout finished 5-0 to Moorehouse. Fellow Paris Olympian, 54kg Jennifer Lehane, saw-off 2024 European U23 Championship bronze medalist Robyn Kelly (Ballynacargy BC) to claim her title. Double Olympian, Michaela Walsh, was a decisive and dominating in her UD win over Kelsey Leonard (Unit 3 BC, Naas).

The 55kg National Elite Competition title is en route to Westmeath this evening as Patsy Joyce (Olympic, Mullingar) was crowned 5-0 winner over Ben Molloy (Edenmore BC, Dublin). The lightweight National Elite competition champ is Tramore BC’s Zara Breslin, the 5-0 victor over Isabella Hughes (St Marys D). In Men’s 60kg, Adam Hession of Monivea BC, Galway came through a war against Jamie Graham (Clonard BC, Belfast), to come away with the 5-0 decision and the Elite title.

Paris Olympian, Grainne Walsh (St. Mary’s, Dublin), is the champion at 65kg; Kaci Rock (Holy Trinity BC, Belfast), held Walsh to a split decision, 4-1. Another Paris Olympian, Dean Clancy, is the Men’s 65kg champ. The Sean McDermot BC boxer was the 5-0 winner over Jason Nevin (Olympic BC Mullingar), in a testy, high tempo bout.

While 2025 World silver medalist, Lisa O’Rourke, is the Elite n 70kg champ. The Castlerea BC woman faced strong opposition in the form of Evelyn Igharo (Clann Naofa, Louth), but emerged the 5-0 winner. The 2025 National Elite Competition 70kg title is going to Donegal. Matthew McCole (Illies GG) was the 4-1 winner this evening over Eugene McKeever (Holy Family Drogheda). The 75kg National Elite Competition champ is: Gavin Rafferty (Dublin Docklands), the 5-0 winner over Tadhg O’Donnell (Four Kings, Wicklow).

Kelyn Cassidy has won the Elite 80kg title. The Deise boxer, of Saviours Crystal BC, was the 5-0 winner over Ryan Collins Murphy (St Monica’s, Co. Down). The 85kg title goes to the midlands, and St. Brigid’s Edenderry BC’s Brian Kennedy. He beat Jason Clancy (Sean McDermott BC, Leitrim), 4-1.

Paris Olympian, Jack Marley (Monkstown D) beat Shane Cunningham (Elite Cork), 5-0 for the 90kg title

Four- time continental champion and double Olympian, Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea BC), is a walk-over champion, as are 80kg Mikayla Kelly of Sacred Heart BC Tolerton and 80+kg Cliona D’Arcy (Tobar Pheadair BC).

The Best Male Boxer award went to 65kg Dean Clancy of Sean McDermott BC, Leitrim. The Best Female Boxer award went to 51kg Daina Moorehouse of Enniskerry BC, Co. Wicklow and the Best Technical Boxer award went to 60kg Adam Hession of Monivea BC, Galway.

Photo credit Mark Marlow

Results

48kg Tiffany Spencer (Jobstown) beat Ciara Ann Walsh (Smithfield), 5-0

50kg Louis Rooney (Star) beat Scott Thompson (Spartans A), 4-0

51kg Daina Moorehouse (Enniskerry) beat Caitlin Fryers (Immaculata), 5-0

54kg Jennifer Lehane (DCU Athletic ) beat Robyn Kelly (Ballynacargy), 5-0

55kg Patsy Joyce (Olympic L) beat Ben Molloy (Edenmore), 5-0

57kg Michaela Walsh (Holy Family GG) beat Kelsey Leonard (Unit 3), 5-0

60kg Zara Breslin (Tramore) beat Isabella Hughes (St Marys D), 5-0

60kg Adam Hession (Monivea) beat Jamie Graham (Clonard Belfast), 5-0

65kg Grainne Walsh (St Marys D) beat Kaci Rock (Holy Trinity), 4-1

65kg Dean Clancy (Sean McDermott) beat Jason Nevin (Olympic Mullingar), 5-0

70kg Lisa O’Rourke (Castlerea) beat Evelyn Igharo (Clann Naofa), 5-0

70kg Matthew McCole (Illie GG) beat Eugene McKeever (Holy Family Drogheda), 4-1

75kg Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea) W/O

75kg Gavin Rafferty (Dublin Docklands) beat Tadhg O’Donnell (Four Kings), 5-0

80kg Mikayla Kelly (Sacred Heart L) W/O

80kg Kelyn Cassidy (Saviours Crystal) beat Ryan Collins Murphy (St Monicas ), 5-0

80+kg Cliona D’Arcy (Tobar Pheadair) W/O

85kg Brian Kennedy (St Brigids Edenderry) beat Jason Clancy (Sean McDermott), 4-1

90kg Jack Marley (Monkstown D) beat Shane Cunningham (Elite Cork), 5-0

90+kg Martin C McDonagh (Galway) beat Adam Olaniyan (Jobstown), AB3