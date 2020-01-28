Luke Keeler dares Demetruis Andrade to stand and trade with him – Coolhand thinks he has upset the Champ

Luke Keeler [15(5)-2(1)-1] has dared Demetrius Andrade [28(17)-0] to stand with him and prove he is a ‘nobody’.

The Ballyfermot man is sure the American has over looked him ahead of their WBO middleweight world title fight which plays out in Miami this Thursday night.

The Dubliner certainly doesn’t feel he has the world champion’s respect.

However, despite believing the two weight world champion doesn’t rate him, ‘Coolhand’ doesn’t expect Andrade to come and try and stop him.

Keeler, expects ‘Boo Boo’ to stick to the slick approach that has served him so well, but called for him to try and put on a show and back up his ‘class difference’ talk.

“I’m prepared for him to move and box at his pace but, if he’s the greatest, why doesn’t he stand and fight?

“He’s talking me down so much. He’s saying I’ve beaten nobody. Then prove it!

“Hopefully he can step up to the plate instead of shouting and roaring from the rooftop. It’s a sign of weakness,” Keeler told Sky Sports.

“He calls himself the greatest but he has to prove that. He’s calling for Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez or Jermall Charlo but he’s not backing it up with entertainment.”

Keeler has been open about the fact he thinks the champion is taking him lightly.

The 32-year-old believes that mindset has effected Andrade’s preparations and as a result means their is more of a leveling field heading into the DAZN broadcast clash.

“He’ll be looking at my record and taking it easy in camp. All these little things are balancing the scales,” he adds before suggesting Monday’s meeting may have worried the Matchroom USA fighter.

“He saw in my eyes that I’m not coming just to survive for 12 rounds, like some of these other guys.

“I’m coming to take the belt. He’s going to have trouble in there.”