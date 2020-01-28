Craig O’Brien calls out American light middle – ready to fight April 10

Craig O’Brien [11(1)-2(1)] has called out one of Murphys Boxing’s big names.

‘The Iron’ is willing to stay at light middleweight to fight Greg Vendetti [22(12)-3(1)-1] this Spring.

‘The Villain’ is scheduled to fight on at the Encore Boston Harbour on April 10, but has yet to confirm an opponent.

The Dubliner is willing to step up and man the away corner. He took to social media today to express his willingness to trade leather.

O’Brien is already rumoured to be on the April 10 card. The Irish light middleweight champion told Irish-boxing.com he was heading south to light welter post his defeat to Kieran Conway, but would remain at 154lbs for what would be a breakthrough chance.

His manager and trainer Pascal Collins has a close working relationship with Murphys, who work with Spike O’Sullivan, Niall Kennedy and Ray Moylette.

That relationship makes the fight an easy one to make. It remains to be seen if it’s a bout the 29-year-old American is interested in.

Considering he has been in with Anthony Fowler and even Conway it’s hard to gauge how much of a step up the Murphys fighter would be for O’Brien.

Vendetti would be more experienced than the two aforementioned rising prospects and certainly has shared the ring with a higher calibre of opponent.

The Massachusetts native and two time New England champion lost twice very early on but his only career defeat since was against former European champion Michel Soro in France.

Vendetti has two points wins since and managed to upset Golden Boys former WBO world title challenger in the fight before he traveled to France.

Meanwhile in other Murphys Boxing related Irish new Joe Ward, Niall Kennedy and Ray Moylette will all appear on a March 14 show in Boston.