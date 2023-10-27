Molloy plans to win Irish title after winning over American fans

It will be full steam ahead Irish title if Kieran Molloy comes through his American debut unscathed.

The Galway favourite fights at the Freeport I.B.E.W. Hall, in Dorchester tomorrow night and if he comes through injury free he expects to fight for an Irish title in his home county on December 1.

The Conlan Boxing prospect doesn’t know whom he will share the ring with in his first title fight but is confident he will begin 2024 as Irish champion.

Molloy, who has been linked to Declan Geraghty, Owen O’Neill, Senan Kelly, and Dave Ryan told Irish-boxing.com: “I’m definitely going to be fighting for the Irish title in Galway, we are looking at December 1 for that. Come through this fight injury-free and we’ll get an announcement on that and look for an opponent after.”

Discussing opponents he said: “We were looking at the winner of Declan Geraghty and Owen O’Neill but unfortunately with Owen O’Neill missing the weight we can’t pick a winner from that.”

Before he concerns himself with another big night in Galway the 24-year-old has a big night in Boston.

There may not be a title on the line but it’s still a big occasion for the Oughterard BC graduate. Indeed, he believes it’s an important fight in terms of showing East Coast fans what the hype is about and taking the first small step along the way to American stardom.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” he says. “It has always been a dream of mine to fight on the East Coast as a professional and kicking off in front of a sold-out crowd in the IBEW Hall is a fantastic start.

“The reaction has been very good. A lot of people from Connemara emigrated out here over the years, so we have a lot of Connemara people coming. Ticket sales have gone very well and there’s a great buzz around the place for it,” he adds.

Fighting on the East Coast is something the EU medal winner has talked about since the day he officially confirmed he was ditching the vest.

Explaining why he adds: “I just always knew that there were so many Irish fighters brought through on the East Coast with good exciting styles. With the Irish community here, they all support each other, which made it me somewhere I always wanted to go. It will help me build toward being a star over here.”

Being Irish is a help in and around New York but it takes more than that to build a loyal American following – and Molloy certainly believes he brings more to the table than just his nationality.

“I think I’ve a fan-friendly style. The Americans will like my hard-hitting southpaw style. I’m always in punching distance and that’s what they like to see,” he adds.

Former New York State champion Daniel Sostre provides the opposition for the southpaw. The New York-based Puerto Rican has gone on the road of late and is nowhere near as dangerous as Molloy’s last opponent, Sam O’Maison, who he stopped in a round.

However, the Galway welterweight Irish title hopeful expects to be taken round.

“I’m expecting a tough fight. This Puerto Rican guy has fought some very good fighters, he looks durable and tough, I’ve got to be switched on. It’s a fight I’ll use to practice a few things I’ve been working on in the gym and pick up another win.”