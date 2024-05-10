LIVE UPDATES – Mayday Mayhem

We are back in the intimate setting of the Warehouse for what is easily JB Promotions‘ best card to date.

As well as a mouthwatering BUI light welterweight Celtic title fight between Tony McGlynn and Dave Ryan, there is an out-of-the-blue and eagerly anticipated early days all-Irish fight between Sean Murray and Shane Meehan on the Mayday Mayhem bill.

There are some predicting Ireland’s favourite away fighter, Allan White could make things interesting for the returning Declan Geraghty, while Octavian Gratti will prove a good acid test for the hyped power of Peter Carr.

Yin Caicedo is another tricky away opponent and will test the temperament of Cain Lewis, while the card also plays host to a step up to six rounds for Matthew Tyndall and a debut for Paul Loonam.

Irish title hopeful Senan Kelly also trades leather at the Red Cow when he fights Dale Arrowsmith.

Irish-Boxing.com will be filing live reports from each fight below.

