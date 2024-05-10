‘He’s done f**k all as a pro’ – David Ryan says Tony McGlynn steps into his world tonight

David Ryan suggests Tony McGlynn steps into his world when they face off in an eagerly anticipated BUI Celtic title fight at the Warehouse tonight.

The pair meet on the top of the JB Promotions Mayday Mayhem card at the Red Cow.

The title tussle is being billed as a rugged tough kickboxer convert versus a skilled boxer with a solid intermediate and underage amateur background.

As a result, the narrative around the fight has Clare’s Ryan needing to adapt and cope in a realm the Dub is more comfortable in.

However, the IBG boxer doesn’t think that is the case and claims he will be the one more at home in the title environment.

Ryan points to the fact, he is the one with massive experience of competing with something big on the line and that he is the fighter with more pro rounds under his belt.

“It’s not something I’m not used to,” he tells Irish-boxing.com when asked about the title fight.

“I’ve been in this situation 100s of times before. I fought for titles in kicking boxing and now I’m doing it in boxing within five fights, it’s nothing new to me,” he adds before pointing to the fact he has gone beyond four rounds, unlike his rival.

“It’s an eight-rounder, not a four-rounder, he hasn’t done more than four before. It’s a big step up for him and that’s to my advantage.”

The Shaun Kelly-trained Munster man also moved to dismiss the suggestion his game is based on out-toughing his opponents.

Ryan claims he can box and says he will use guile rather than guts to get the job done tonight.

“I can box and the better the opponent the better I box. I’m planning to box. I’m going to win, that title is coming to Shannon,” he adds before playing down McGylnn’s pro achievements.

“He had a solid amateur career but he’s done f*ck all since he turned pro, he’s had four fights. If they want to look at it like I’m still a kickboxer fine wait until tomorrow.”