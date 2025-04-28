Eddie Hearn Shares Paddy Donovan – Lewis Crocker Latest

The rematch won’t be heading outdoors.

Eddie Hearn has confirmed the SSE Arena is now the front runner to host a massive Lewis Crocker – Paddy Donovan rematch.

The Matchroom CEO has expressed confidence the repeat will happen after the the IBF have requested the pair rematch in a world welterweight eliminator. The promoter has also been buoyed after conversations with both teams.

He explored the option of bring the fight to Windsor Park but is now looking to downsize, acknowledging ‘it’s difficult’ to go outdoors.

With Windsor off the table the rematch and another massive Irish card is more likely to take place in September rather August.

“August or September. It’s a very special night at the SSE, it’s very difficult to do it [stage the fight] outside and we’re not lacking ambition in that respect, but maybe we’ll do it at the arena.”

Caoimhin Agyarko has already been confirmed for the undercard and he will face Ishmeal Davis in Belfast.