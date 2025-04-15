Windsor Willing – Paddy Donovan – Lewis Crocker Stadium Bound

One of the biggest rematches in Irish boxing history could be heading outdoors.

Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan look likely to run back their exciting but controversial March 1 clash this summer.

The IBF have requested the pair repeat in a world welterweight eliminator after Team Donovan appealed.

It’s understood that Matchroom CEO Eddie Hearn has been in touch with both teams, and initial talks have been positive.

Windsor Park has also been approached and discussions with the IFA have begun.

Talk within boxing circles suggests July was the initial date preferred by all involved but August seems to be the new front runner.

Carl Frampton brought boxing to the Belfast Stadium in 2018 when he stopped Luke Jackson on top of a card Tyson Fury, Paddy Barnes and Crocker boxed on.

Speaking on the possibility of a rematch recently Crocker said: I want the rematch, anyone who’s asked me about my next fight I said I want the Donovan rematch. Not once have I mentioned anyone else or any other fight bar the rematch. Although I agree with the decision last time as a fighter I need to prove to everyone, the fans and to myself and make sure there’s no doubt next time so we need to run it back. Time to get back to work.”