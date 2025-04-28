Aaron McKenna Puts Chris Eubank Jr in his Sights

Aaron McKenna dropped the name of Chris Eubank Jr after his breakout win last weekend.

The Monaghan middleweight made the most of the massive platform provided to him on the massive Eubank-Benn bill on Saturday.

‘The Silencer’ dominated, dropped and outpointed former world champion Liam Smith, making himself the star of the undercard in the process.

The 25-year-old assures the lauded performance was just a glimpse of what he can do and he has already set his sights on proving he can level up further.

Indeed, he set his sights on Saturday’s headline act Eubank Jr, whom he would like to fight next.

“An ideal opponent for me next, I think, would be Chris Eubank,” McKenna told Boxingscene. “Considering he was on the same bill. I think it would make a lot of sense. And his father [Chris Eubank Snr] also fought in Ireland [against Steve Collins twice and Ray Cloe], so the runback-history would continue.”

Before looking forward, McKenna did look back at the coming of age victory – and did so with real joy.

“I’m absolutely delighted with the win, and against the former world champion Liam Smith, a legend of the sport, and it’s incredible,” he said.

“I’ve been saying I wanted a step-up like this now for quite some time, so I finally got my chance, and every time I’ve had a step up, I’ve done it convincingly, and this one was the same. But people got to see a whole different style of me last night, and I showed people I could mix it up. I could box, I could box keep inside, I could turn southpaw and do it all,” he added before expressing a belief he can top the performance.

“I still believe there’s still a lot more to see, I do,” the Irishman continued. “I believe I showed a lot last night, but there’s still so much more that people haven’t seen, and it takes better fighters to bring the best out of me, and I’ve been preaching for a while, you know, [that] once I’m up against high-level opponents, the better I’ll be, and I’m showing it every time I step up.”