Brit in Belfast – Caoimhin Agyarko’s Reward for late notice Risk

Caoimhin Agyarko’s reward for a late notice win over Ryan Kelly is a big Belfast bout.

‘Black Thunder’ stepped in to face the Brit in Sheffield earlier this month, taking the risk in a bid to put a difficult year behind him and inject momentum back into his career.

It paid off, and he looks set to cash in, in the best way possible.

Eddie Hearn has revealed the Holy Trinity graduate will appear on the undercard of the eagerly anticipated Lewis Crocker – Paddy Donovan rematch.

The 28-year-old faces Ishmael Davis, the fighter he replaced on the Matchroom card in Sheffield.

‘The Panther’ secured a Matchroom deal after defeating Ewan Mackenzie and Troy Williamson and is fancied by Hearn and co.

The 30-year-old has two defeats on his slate but both came in late notice bouts, one of which was against hard-hitting Serhii Bohachuk on the undercard of Usyk-Fury 2.

The fight represents another progressive step up for the Belfast man and another fight he’ll be confident he can win.