Irish King of Queens-berry – Cairns – McGivern Clash in the Works

An intriguing battle to see who is the king of the Irish Queensberry lightweights is set to take place, according to the rumour mill.

Talk within boxing circles suggests a James McGivernSteven Cairns bout is in the works.

Any meeting would be reliant on a Pierce O’Leary homecoming but talk also indicates that Big Bang is closing in on a Dublin debut.

BUI Celtic champion, McGivern earned a Queensberry contract courtesy of a Knockout of the Year stoppage win over Rashid Omar last summer.

The Belfast boxer has since defeated Reuquen Cona Facundo Arce, but the Jason Quigley managed boxer hasn’t seen action this year.

Cairns made his Dublin debut last time out, the Irish Takeover stopping Francisco Javier Lucero on JB Promotions National Stadium show.

That was the Irish Takeover’s eleventh career win and his first of the year. The Cork native could now be set for a huge step up and a 50-50 clash with ‘The Natural’.

There has yet to be official confirmation with regard to the fight or the O’Leary homecoming but there have been positive noises about both.

