Drogs Fan Eric Donovan Claims Cup Final Assist

It wasn’t quite felled in the area but Eric Donovan can claim an assist in last weekend’s FAI Cup final.

The former EU Champion played a crucial role in a crucial goal from the spot in the decider of Irish football’s Blue Ribbon Cup.

Drogheda United proved to be under-drogs with bite as they defeated Derry City at the Aviva to lift the cup.

Victory in the showpiece game came courtesy of goals in either half from Andrew Quinn and Douglas James Taylor.

And speaking after James Taylor outlined the influence the retired boxer had on his effort.

The Athy BC graduate and respected boxing pundit addressed the Drogs before the final and proved a massive inspiration.

One man who certainly took the advice on board was James Taylor, the scorer of a second-half insurance penalty.

The forward who is on loan from Walsall sought out individual advice from ‘Lilywhite Lightning’ and really benefited from words of wisdom.

“I asked him about nerves an anxiety and how he dealt with it. In a boxing ring it’s you and loads of fans, because I knew it was a new experience for so many of us, and he said about breathing, just breathe into it. Sometimes things can take your breath away, so I felt like I got control of that. I felt like I had done it 1000 times and that helped me a lot. So shout out to Eric Donovan for that tip,” the attacker told RTE after the game.

Douglas James-Taylor, who scored FAI Cup final winners Drogheda United's second goal from the penalty spot, reveals former boxing champion Eric Donovan gave the squad some advice on handling big-match nerves #FAICup pic.twitter.com/AnoiOp1uEN — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) November 10, 2024

The shout-out was appreciated by the stylish southpaw, who is a Drogheda fan with close links to the club.

Speaking online Donovan said: “Thanks to Kevin Doherty for the invite to speak to the team before the FAI Cup Final. As a Drogs fan, it was a privilege and an honour for me. DJT – a touch of class with the shout-out. A warrior’s performance from the whole team. Champs!”