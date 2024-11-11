Mike Tyson Gives Katie Taylor Tactical Blueprint for Serrano Rematch

Mike Tyson may have been very late to the Katie Taylor fan club, but after watching her battle Amanda Serrano, “Iron Mike” is all in — and he’s got some serious praise for the Irish champ ahead of next weekend’s highly anticipated rematch.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, Tyson admitted he wasn’t initially familiar with Taylor’s skills. But after witnessing her spectacular performance in the first showdown with Puerto Rican powerhouse he was quickly won over.

“I was never aware of Katie until I saw her fight Serrano,” Tyson confessed.

“She’s a very good fighter, a very slick boxer, she has good movement.”

As a signed-up member of the Taylor fan club and considering he fights Jake Paul, an important part of Team Serrano, the 90s heavyweight sensation is supporting the Irish Icon going into the clash.

In fact, he was happy to lay out a tactical blueprint for the two-weight undisputed champion ahead of her lightweight weight title defence.

“I can see her side movement, that’s how she has to fight because Serrano comes straight forward. She doesn’t cut off, but when she comes straight forward, Katie has to go to the side, which she was doing earlier. She has to be in the condition to handle the pressure of her continuing to come forward, but she has good side movement and she’s a good puncher.

“She’s a very entertaining boxer. She does the right thing, but she’s got to continue to do it consistently.”