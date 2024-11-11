Team Ireland honours Kellie Harrington with two Olympic Centenary accolades

Two time Olympic Champion, Kellie Harrington, has been twice honoured by the Olympic Federation of Ireland at the Team Ireland Centenary Olympic Ball. In 1924 the first team competed for Ireland at the Olympic Games in Paris, and throughout the evening athletes and performances spanning the one hundred years were celebrated.

Kellie was recognised, along with all other Paris medalists, with the PTSB Inspiring a Nation Award 2024. She was also honoured for her relentless community work, through the Flogas Community Ambassador Award.

The first Team Ireland Boxing team to contest an Olympic Games, in Paris 1924, was: Myles McDonagh, Flyweight Men, who achieved a 9th place finish; Robert Hilliard, Bantamweight, who achieved a 9th place finish; Men Dan Flaherty, Bantamweight (DNS); Men Mossy Doyle, Featherweight, Men who achieved a 17th place finish; Pa Kellegher, Lightweight Men, who achieved a 17th place finish; Paddy Dwyer, Welterweight Men, who achieved a 4th place finish; Paddy Lenehan, Welterweight Men (DNS); Boy Murphy, Middleweight, Men, who achieved a 5th place finish and John Kidley, Light-Heavyweight Men, who achieved a 9th place finish.

700 guests, including 300 Olympians, gathered to celebrate 100 years of Team Ireland. Boxing Olympians and medalists in attendance included Ireland’s first boxing Olympic champion, Michael Carruth, two time medalist, Paddy Barnes, Beijing silver medalist, Kenny Egan, Mick Dowling, Martin Brereton and Cathal O’Grady, along with Paris Olympians Grainne Walsh, Jennifer Lehane, Daina Moorehouse, Jack Marley and Kellie Harrington. Also representing boxing were National High Performance Head Coach Zauri Antia – a 5 time Olympic coach, High Performance Coach and Paris Olympic Coach Damian Kennedy, Chair of the IABA Board of Directors Niall O’Carroll and Director and Dublin County Board President, Art O’Brien.

Zauri was the recipient, in 2023, of the inaugural Olympic Federation of Ireland President’s Award

Boxing Olympians, Gráinne Walsh, Jennifer Lehane and Daina Moorehouse. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Each Irish Olympian was presented with their official ‘number’ at the event, recognising the exceptional achievement it is for someone to even qualify for the Olympic Games. The highlight of the evening was the award ceremony, which celebrated individuals for their outstanding achievements, and President of Olympic Federation of Ireland, Sarah Keane, was also recognised for her contribution to Irish Olympic sport with an Order of Merit.

PTSB Inspiring a Nation Award 2024

The Paris 2024 Medallists won the PTSB Inspiring a Nation Award 2024, presented by Eamonn Crowley, CEO of PTSB, title sponsor to Team Ireland. During the Games in Paris, Irish athletes won a record seven medals and achieved 30 top-ten finishes. Whilst the performances of the whole team played a role in inspiring the nation, the medals won by each of the Olympic medallists lifted the country. Present on the night to accept their awards were Kellie Harrington (boxing gold), Rhys McClenaghan (gymnastics gold), Daniel Wiffen (swimming gold and bronze), Paul O’Donovan (rowing gold), Fintan McCarthy (rowing gold), Philip Doyle (rowing bronze), Mona McSharry (swimming bronze). Daire Lynch (rowing bronze) was also awarded, but unable to attend the evening.

Deloitte Lifetime Achievement Award

Two-time Olympic Champion and Olympic silver medallist, Paul O’Donovan was the winner of the Deloitte Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by Harry Goddard, CEO of Deloitte Ireland. O’Donovan is the only Irish athlete who has won a medal at three consecutive Olympic Games and has been unbeaten at the World Championships since 2016.

Allianz Olympic Legacy Award

Olympic silver medallist, Sonia O’Sullivan was the winner of the Allianz Olympic Legacy Award, presented by Geoff Sparling, CCO of Allianz Ireland. O’Sullivan’s medal-winning performance in Sydney 2000 was a pivotal moment for Irish athletes, when she became a role model for people around Ireland and in particular for female athletes. In addition, she was the Chef de Mission for Team Ireland at the London Olympic Games in 2012, and has dedicated much of her life to giving back to the sport, and mentoring up and coming athletes.

Flogas Community Ambassador of the Year 2024

Two-time Olympic Champion Kellie Harrington won the Flogas Community Ambassador Award, presented by John Rooney, CEO of Flogas. Harrington is the only Irish boxer to retain an Olympic title, and she is in equal measures respected for her passion for giving back to her community. Aside from her involvement in the Dare to Believe schools programme, she is an ambassador for many community activations. The morning after she won her Olympic title, her first trip was to the nursing home next to the village to share her medal moment with the residents.

Key Patent Innovations Global Influence Award 2024

Two-time Olympian Mike Corcoran won the Key Patent Innovations Global Influence Award, presented by Angela Quinlan, Managing Director of Key Patent Innovations. The Canoe Slalom Olympian, and father of Olympians Madison and Michaela Corcoran, was a founder of MCOP, a Prosthetics Company, and he was recently recognised by President Zelensky for his tireless efforts and unwavering dedication to healing wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

Sport Ireland Breakthrough Olympian 2024

Olympic Champion and Olympic bronze medallist Daniel Wiffen won the Sport Ireland Breakthrough Olympian Award, presented by John Foley, Chair of Sport Ireland. Wiffen’s dominance in the 800m event at the Paris Olympics, with an Olympic record, launched himself onto the global stage, backed up with a bronze medal in the 1500m.

President’s Award 2024

Six-time Olympian Terry McHugh won the first President’s Award 2024, presented by Sarah Keane, President of the Olympic Federation of Ireland. McHugh is the only Irish Olympian who has competed in six Olympic Games – four Summer Games as a Javelin Thrower, and two Winter Games as a Bobsleigh athlete. McHugh played a pioneering role in Ireland’s participation in its first Winter Olympic Games and made history competing in both a summer and winter Olympics in 1992. Paul McDermott, Director of High-Performance with Sport Ireland, was presented with the second President’s Award for the important administrative work he does with Olympic sports.