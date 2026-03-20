World Title ‘Shu Shu’ In – Walsh Win Will Move Michael Conlan to Within Touching Distance of Champion

Michael Conlan has his eyes firmly fixed on just one man at the top of the featherweight division—and according to promoter Kalle Sauerland, a statement win this weekend could put him within touching distance of that target.

The Belfast favourite returns to the SSE Arena on Friday night to face unbeaten American Kevin Walsh.

His team are confident victory will propel him into the upper echelon of the WBC ranking and put him on track for a world title fight with the WBC’s champion Bruce Carrington.

Indeed, his promoter, Sauerland believes the path is clear.

“He’s number nine [with the WBC], and I think we can get him into the top three if he wins as he’s fighting an unbeaten American, a live opponent with his own ambitions,” Sauerland explained.

Securing a ranking is half the battle to securing a shot, but it’s the 34-year-old’s name and pulling power that will make him stand out from the rest in the top 15 when it comes to the champion picking voluntary defences. Saureland believes Conlan can help the champion sell out The Garden in New York.

“Because he’s a ticket pull, his route to a world title is much easier as you have champions who may not be a draw—and Mick fills arenas,” he adds before hinting some groundwork has been done in that regard.

“‘Shu Shu’ [Carrington] is the one we have identified. He’s a good draw, but to sell out the Garden, you need a big name

“We have that in the background but I’m confident if we get past 20 March we have a good chance to have a world title next.”

If the 34-year-old was to secure a shot at a world title, it would be his third attempt to achieve what at one stage seemed like his destiny.

A decorated amateur—highlighted by World Championship gold in 2015—the Olympic medal winner has consistently operated at an elite level, and his promoter admits it’s difficult to understand how he hasn’t yet claimed professional gold.

“I’ve followed him for a long time and this chapter for him is the most important one—every fight is massive,” Sauerland said.

“When you think he hasn’t won a world title, it doesn’t feel real.

“He’s got all the skills, is from a boxing family, got robbed of the [2016 Olympics] gold medal so we know how good a fighter he is.

“He’s come within 90 seconds of a world title [against Wood] but how he hasn’t become a world champion is a mystery.”