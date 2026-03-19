‘Proper Fighters, Proper Rewards’ – Gormley Reaping Benefits of Fight of the Year War

Lee Gormley believes daring to be different is finally paying off, as he prepares to showcase his talents on the undercard of Michael Conlan at the SSE Arena this Friday night.

Fresh off a barnstorming BUI Celtic title clash with Teo Alin — a bout crowned Irish Boxing Awards Fight of the Year — Gormley says both fighters are now enjoying the rewards that come with taking risks.

Rather than protect unbeaten records or ease their way through early careers, the pair went to war in Belfast, delivering a contest that has already had a lasting impact on both trajectories.

The Bolton-based boxer may not have won the fight or, indeed, the title on the line, but is winning in life, delighted to be on such a big card.

“I’m living the dream, honestly,” Gormley said when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“From a main event title fight in Belfast to a Mick Conlan undercard. It’s surreal. I’m relishing every moment of it.

“Me and Teo put on a great show and went to war, in a deserved Irish Fight of the Year. It was a brilliant step up fight for us both that has opened doors in both our careers. We’re both on massive shows next, so it’s all worth it. Proper fighters.”

For Gormley, the message is simple — take the hard fights and the opportunities will follow.

“I showed my worth and that I belong on this strong level of big fights,” he explained.

“That fight lifted my career and opened many more opportunities, proving it’s worth taking risks early on in your career. That’s what boxing is all about.”

True to that mindset, Gormley resisted the temptation to take an easier option and an easy return to winning ways.

Instead, he opted for another high-profile outing — a decision rooted in both ambition and responsibility. The former boxing scribe goes from a domestic dalliance to a fight with propsect Codie Smith.

“There were plenty of opportunities that came from my performance last time out. I could’ve had an easy touch but it wasn’t in my thinking to be honest,” he adds before revealing the rewards on offer make it well worth the risk.

“Everything I do now is for my family. Every decision I make, every fight I take; it’s all for my family. So, it was about assessing the most promising options and this one was the best and biggest opportunity. I couldn’t turn it down. It’s massive.”



Speaking on what the biggest crowd he will have fought in front of should expect this weekend he says: “Another great fight. Ready for war as always.”