Kieran Molloy Targets European Crown as Title Plans Finally Takes Shape

Kieran Molloy has mapped out an ambitious — but clear — route to a world title, revealing he believes he is just “four fights” away from being ready to challenge at the very top.

The Galway native returns to action this weekend in Belfast, when he fights Xavier Kohlen on the Michael Conlan undercard on Friday.

The bout represents somewhat of a change in fortune for the Connacht native, who has been left frustrated by his lack of activity of late.

The 27-year-old believes winning the IBF European title over the weekend will ease his frustrations and set him on course for the kind of fights he believes he deserves.

“I’d like to become the full EBU European champion by the end of this year,” Molloy said in fight week. “And get myself into a position to maybe have a final eliminator.”

“In the next sort of year, I want to push on to be close to fighting for that world title. This year is very important for getting up those rankings.”

Molloy believes activity will be key to accelerating that progress.

“This year is about being active, staying busy. Try to get four fights in this year and then we’ll be ready for it.

“One of our own is world champion in Lewis Crocker, and even the European scene — there are good lads around, of course — but I believe I’m right up there with them.”

Now, it’s about proving it.

“It’s just about going out there and showing it over the next few fights.”

Speaking on the fight this weekend, he said: “He’s a good opponent, very experienced. He’s had 17 or 18 fights, good few title fights, so he’s been in there with some good opposition. I know he’s going to be ready and he’s going to come to win — and I believe that will bring the best out of me.

“I fought here four times now, so it’s like a second home to me really. I love Belfast. Brilliant city, great people — I just love fighting here.”