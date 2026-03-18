Collection Complete – Mullingar Shuffler Jr Blasts his Way to Only Title Famous Father Didn’t Win

Martin Nevin ensured the family can now boast the complete collection.

The Mullingar Shuffler teen made it Irish title number four at the National Stadium over the weekend.

His latest crown came in the Junior Championships, the only Championship his father, one of Ireland’s greatest and most decorated boxers, John Joe Nevin, didn’t win.

Interestingly enough, Nevin also won the title in an aggressive rather than shuffling fashion.

The emerging talent, whose father’s skillset is respected the world over, won all three of his fights inside the distance. Indeed, he has won all of his last four fights by RSC, claiming his Leinster title success in a similar fashion.

Nevin wasn’t the only boxer with a strong family boxing heritage to enjoy success over at the home of Irish Boxing.

Amaze Olaniyan, whose brothers Josh and Adam are fighters of real note, won an Irish title as did Martin Donovan, the brother of Edward and recent world title challenger Paddy Donovan.

“I’m extremely proud of him,” Olympic medal winner Nevin told Irish-boxing.com when speaking about his son previously.

“He is going to be a superstar. I can feel it. Lots of boxing people came up to me in the Stadium, telling me he will go far.

“I hope he goes so far in his career that nobody remembers him for what his old man did.”

Meanwhile, southpaw Nevin will fight in Ireland for the first time since 2014 when he fights on the undercard of Tommy Hyde’s latest trip to Cork on April 18.