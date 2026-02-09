“Ring Micky’s Bell” – Walsh Vows to Ruin Conlan Homecoming

Kevin Walsh has promised to spoil Michael Conlan’s Belfast return, vowing to make a statement when the pair clash at the SSE Arena on Friday, March 20.

The unbeaten American, known as ‘King’, travels to the capital of Irish boxing with a perfect 19-0 record, plenty of confidence and bad intentions.

Walsh has made it clear he is not arriving to make up the numbers. The Massachusetts native plans to be a serious roadblock on the Olympic medal winner’s final run at a world title.

“On March 20th I’m coming to ring Micky’s bell fast!” Walsh said.

“I’m ready to go 20-0. Respect to him and his team for accepting this fight, and I know we both will be at our best on fight night, but the kid from Brockton, Massachusetts, is coming to Belfast to make a statement.”

The bout will see Conlan fight in Belfast for what could be the final time, with the 34-year-old openly acknowledging the magnitude of the occasion as he bids for a third world title shot.

Fighting in front of his home fans once again, Conlan will look to deliver a memorable night, but his opponent has other ideas.

The American arrives with momentum, having stopped five of his last seven opponents.

An undercard for the bill has yet to be confirmed but Irish-boxing.com understands Kieran Molloy should have a fight of note on the bill.