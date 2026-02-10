“It Could Be The Last Time’ – Michael Conlan Promises Belfast Show

Michael Conlan admits his upcoming clash with Kevin Walsh may carry more emotional weight than most — because the Belfast favourite knows nights like this won’t last forever.

The Olympic medal winner returns home to the capital of Irish Boxing on March 20, where he’ll trade leather with the confident operator.

The fight is being billed as the next step along the last world title charge, but could have even more significance than that.

The Belfast hero revealed the occasion could mark one of his final appearances in front of his hometown crowd.

“Let’s be honest,” he said candidly when speaking to Irish-boxing.com. “It could be the last time, if not one of the last times anyway, that I’ll fight in Belfast.

“Listen, it’ll be good,” he continues before shifting the conversation away from the emotional and back to business. “I’m looking forward to it. Looking forward to putting the show on, getting the job done, and moving on towards that world title.”

Still, Conlan, who topped Feile cards in his home city, can confidently predict another electric atmosphere when he steps through the ropes again. He knows Belfast loves a fight night and the show he puts on, regardless of outcome.

“Even some of the times I’ve lost, it’s still been fantastic nights for people,” he added. “Great atmosphere and great fights — it’s always good in Belfast.”

Walsh has cut a confident figure throughout the early stages of the build-up. Ireland’s only male amateur world champion almost welcomes the undefeated Broxton Bomber’s bravado and, with a wry smile of his own, promised to whip the cheeky grin of the American’s face.

“He thinks he’s going to come into my backyard and beat me — but that’s all it is, thinking,” he said. “I’m confident in my own ability. Whether it’s early, late, or on points — I’ll win and move towards my goal of being world champion.”