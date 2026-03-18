The Irish National Elite Championship is an event worth your time. Raw, competitive, and deeply rooted in sporting tradition, it’s held annually at the National Stadium in Dublin. The tournament has been running since 1922 and draws talent from many Irish counties. If you like boxing and were planning a vacation to Europe from the States, this is your golden opportunity.

What to Expect at the Championships

The stadium seats roughly 2,000 fans in a compact, almost electric atmosphere. The event is often called the “blue ribbon of boxing”, as the Irish Athletic Boxing Association (IABA) uses it to select fighters for high-performance tournaments.



This year, 75 boxers from 17 countries competed across multiple weight classes. Skilled fighters like the double Olympic champion Kellie Harrington and record 13-time Elite champion Michaela Walsh were headlining the event. It took place back in January, with quarter-finals, semi-finals, and finals spread across four to five days.

Getting Your Tickets

You can purchase the tickets directly from the IABA website and at the stadium. All seating is general admission, so early arrival is advised. For an adult, entry costs €80 for the full competition, and €25 for one day. There are also cheaper options for seniors, students, and children under 18, all costing €40 for the entire championship and €10 for one day.

Flying In from the U.S.

The ticket pricing will depend on the month. If we assume you’re flying in January, a ticket from Boston, Chicago, or New York will cost about $450. Aer Lingus, a local Irish carrier, usually has good deals for transatlantic flights.

If you really want to visit but can’t find a cheap ticket, it’s not uncommon to consider taking out short-term loans. As such, you can look into Quick Cash Loans, as they offer good-for-value services, quick approval, and have good customer support.

Where to Stay

Finding a place to stay can prove time-consuming. Pricing varies widely across Dublin, with hostels costing €25–€50 per night, private rooms in hostels costing €80–€120, and three-star hotel doubles costing €120–€180. The National Stadium is right at the heart of the city, so if you don’t want to commute, you can find a place nearby.

Getting Around Dublin

If you plan to stay in the center, you can simply walk to the event. If you don’t, getting the TFI Leap Card is an excellent way to save on public transport. You can get 30% off fares, and the card is valid on Dublin Bus, Luas, DART, and commuter rail.

Final Thoughts

Although the results are in for this year’s championship, nothing matches the event for raw feel. The Irish National Elite Championships offer world-class amateur boxing in an intimate, passionate setting. And if you plan your trip just right, you can get the chance to attend and, perhaps, witness a new star rising in the ring and getting their first major win.