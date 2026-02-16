‘He’s The One I Want’ – Michael Conlan Shares Specific World Title Plan

Michael Conlan is on a green strap mission.

The Belfast fighter has made it clear he is on his last world title push and still holds hopes he can buckle a world title around his waist before retiring.

Any of the major straps would do but one in particular has always stood out more than the others.

The WBC title is one he has a particular affection for and is the world title he wants. Indeed, it’s a title he could take a step toward challenging for if he defeats Kevin Walsh in a Belfast hosted WBC International fight on March 20.

“The WBC is the title everybody wants,” the 34-year-old told Irish-boxing.com.

“It’s the most beautiful belt in boxing, bar The Ring belt. It’s something I’ve always wanted to win.”

American Bruce Carrington is the current WBC featherweight custodian and thus is top of the Olympic medal winners hit list.

“I like Bruce. I know Bruce well — but he’s the one we want,” Conlan revealed.

“That’s the route we’re going down,” he added. “That’s where I want to get.”

The champion recently defended his crown successfully, stopping Carlos Castro in Madison Square Garden, a home away from home for Conlan, and has set his sights on pound for pound star Naoye Inoue. Conlan hopes to get there ahead of the Japanese star but first comes Walsh, an undefeated opponent the swtich hitting natural talent respects but ultimately believes he outclasses.

“He’s a good puncher, a good boxer,” he acknowledged. “But I’ll box his head off and maybe get him late. With how things are progressing, I’m in a good place.”

“I’ll go and do the job,” he said. “Whether it’s early, whether it’s late, whether it’s points — I’ll win and move on towards my goal of being a world champion.”