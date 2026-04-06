Byrne’d By The Officials – Jay Byrne’s Furious Reaction to ‘Dangerous’ Refereeing

Jay Byrne hit out at the officials after watching Glenn Byrne being stopped dramatically in England on Saturday night.

The Dubliner lost an all-action, topsy-turvy battle of boxing younger brothers against William Crolla after being stopped in the seventh round of a fight scheduled for 10.

The stoppage was of the heavy variety and as such, drew concern from ringside medics and indeed anyone who witnessed a tired Byrne hit the canvas.

Once his little brother was confirmed safe and well, Jay Byrne’s concern was replaced by anger.

The former BUI and BBBofC Celtic champion was furious the fight hadn’t been stopped in the second round, when the Irish side of the fight dropped the Manchester native three times.

The JB Promotions boss man’s upset didn’t revolve around the fact his fighter was denied what would have been a career-changing win, but rather that it opened the door to the dangerous ending that materialised some rounds later.

The Promoter, who ran a successful No Turning Back bill in Dublin on Saturday, feels neither fighter’s health was prioritised during a dramatic encounter.

“The referee is the reason there are deaths in boxing,” he said directly after online.

“William should have been stopped after three knockdowns, and both would have went home safe. This isn’t about winning or losing, it’s about safety in our sport. Glenn is in good spirits. We would like to thank everyone for their messages of concern; they meant a lot.

“Boxing is a tough sport, and referees like that can ruin our sport. “If the fight was stopped in the second round, William Crolla would have walked out of that ring, Glenn would have walked out of that ring and nobody would have got hurt,” said Byrne.

Speaking in the ring not long after having his hand raised, Crolla, the younger brother of former world champion and Eoghan Lavin trainer Anthony Crolla, apoligiesed for how he celebrated the come-from-behind knockout win, explaining he initially didn’t know how hurt the Irish fighter was.

Medical experts have still yet to declare whether Byrne could box again, but he is safe well.