Richie O’Leary Wins Belt and Belief – Emotional Champion Ready to Champion Himself

Richie O’Leary didn’t just earn champion status in the National Stadium on Saturday night, he earned the right to champion himself.

The Dubliner announced himself as a real middleweight of note by becoming BUI Celtic champion at the glamour weight in just his fourth fight.

The victory sees him earn the prettiest belt in Irish boxing and opens the pathway to an Irish title shot. However, the victory over Graham McCormack was massively important for reasons beyond O’Leary’s career.

More than just a career breakthrough, the title win was a deeply personal triumph that will have a massive influence outside the ring.

O’Leary has had mental health issues over the years, so to achieve something of such note has helped change his outlook, or more importantly, how he looks inward and at himself.

“I can’t really put it into words at the minute. This was a mad, crazy little dream a couple of years ago… something I thought I’d never get to,” he said after the No Turning Back victory.

“This belt is like a world title to me. It looks like a world title and everything – but this is who I am, this is what I’m about. I wasn’t the person I thought I was a few years ago. This changes my whole perception of myself and how I view my life going forward.”

“It’s surreal. I really can’t believe it… but I did it. Thank God,” an emotional O’Leary added before opening up further.

“I have suffered from mental health issues the last couple of years. My self-doubt was rock bottom. I said to myself, I need this title to change how I see myself.

“It’s not that I don’t believe in myself – I just respect every opponent and never think I’m above them. I leave it in God’s hands… but deep down I felt this was meant to be.”

Central to his success and getting through the hard times was the influence of his wife, who O’Leary credits with helping him rebuild his confidence and sense of self during difficult periods.

“She kept me going – not just in camp, but in life. When she met me, I was a shell of the man I am now. She changed my confidence completely, how I feel about myself. She gave me that ‘mojo’ back.”

“She made me believe this was actually possible… made me feel like a man again. I’m full of emotion. I don’t even know what the right words are – just relieved and delighted.”

To claim a first career title, the Mulhudart native had to beat a former BUI Celtic title holder in McCormack. Like him, the Limerick native is a popular puncher with a redemption story that has inspired others.

The Treaty County man was an inspiration and help to O’Leary when he first turned pro. Indeed, such is their relationship that O’Leary was initially reluctant to trade leather when the fight was mentioned.

“I’ve nothing but respect and admiration for Graham McCormack. When I first turned pro, he was the first person to reach out to me. He gave me advice, we chatted regularly – even before my debut he came over, shook my hand, wished me the best. I always said this was a bittersweet moment. I wanted him to go on and win his Irish title.

“I didn’t really want to take the fight at first, but I couldn’t keep putting my own career on hold.

“But I’d been sitting idle for 12 months. I was supposed to fight, it fell through, and I was just drifting. I came back into camp at 85 and a half kilos, not living right, not knowing if I even had a fight. Then Graham got mentioned, and I had to take the opportunity. I watched him over and over, trying to tell myself I could actually win.”

Now, with the belt secured, O’Leary’s focus briefly shifts away from boxing as he prepares for an equally important chapter in his life, while also plotting his return at a more natural weight.

“I’ve got two little twins on the way. That’s my focus now – making sure they come into the world safe. I’ll take a bit of time off, make sure everything is right at home. I won’t be staying at middleweight – it’s not my natural weight, I’ll be dropping back down. Hopefully I’ll be back towards the end of the summer and looking at November.”