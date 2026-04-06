Paul Ryan Eyes European Level After ‘Completing Ireland’ with Title War Win

Paul Ryan is ready to level up after ‘completing Ireland’ with victory in the National Stadium last weekend.

The Blanch native came out on top of one of the greatest Irish title fights in recent history to become the first middleweight green strap holder since former world title challenger Luke Keeler defeated Darren Cruise to become the domestic 160lb champion back in 2017.

Now, having defeated fellow underage European medal winner Edward Donovan and Dubliner Peter Carr in quick succession, ‘Ravishing’ believes he has outgrown the Irish scene.

“We’ve cleared Ireland, we’re ready for international now, let’s go European,” the southpaw declared after the win.

To earn the right to move to the next level, the JB Promotions man had to come through a war of the ages.

Ryan started well in the Fight of the Year cert and forced Ryan to take a knee in the second. However, the former Kick Boxing world champion showed the grit he is famed for by finding passage back into proceedings and making the middle rounds some of the best in terms of action the famed National Stadium ring has seen.

Indeed, the Crumlin-trained battle-hardened entertainer had his opponent hurt to the body in the sixth and flirted with a knockdown of his own.

However, Ryan showed real resilience of his own, the Ravishing Rick Rude fan wrestling back control and securing a stoppage win in the next stanza.

“I knew how tough he was going to be,” he commented. “When I was hitting him, I think in the second round when I dropped him I thought ‘he’s not gone yet, I’m not going for it’, because I knew he was going to be still there.

“I think Peter might have the hardest head in the world because I hit him with some shots and he wouldn’t budge.”

Ryan showed toughness of his own against a renowned heavy-handed hitter, something that was important for a fighter with two stoppage defeats on his record.

“Everyone always talks about my chin and says ‘he’s a bit fragile’, no one can say it now. I took bombs off him and I didn’t budge.

“I kept going, bit down, answered demons, answered questions, and did it for myself so we’re there now, and we’re ready to go for the next level.”

Speaking after Jay Byrne sang off the same next-level hymn sheet as the Irish champion.

The promoter is targeting a WBA ranking title for his charge, although he suggests an Irish opponent at international level may make more sense.

“It was always going to be the case that the winner would have completed Ireland. There’s no point going and defending these titles because you don’t really get an awful lot for defending it,” said the promoter of the No Turning Back bill.

“The next step is always an international belt or European so the winner tonight was always going to get it and Paul has come through an absolutely brilliant fight, just like he did in his main event in October so Paul please God the date will work and on August 1 will fight for a WBA European title.”

“It will be the Paul Ryan show, but we’ll pick the opponent in Ireland, try another Irish opponent because it keeps costs down, it makes Paul make more money, it creates more interest, it’s a bigger fight.”