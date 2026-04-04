LIVE UP DATES – No Turning Back

There is No Turning Back now.

Action is underway at the National Stadium as JB Promotions brings a stacked card to the home of Irish boxing.

Topping the bill is a middleweight Irish title fight between Paul Ryan and Peter Carr. While Graham McCormack and Richie O’Leary meet for the BUI Celtic strap at 160lbs.

Kelsey Leonard and Elaine Harrison contest the first-ever professional all-female fight, while Oisin Treacy and Seanie Murray meet in a fight that can only break out into war.

Irish-Boxing.com are in the Stadium and will provide live updates.

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No Turning Back fight week brought to by Mangan Group NYC

Fight 11

Paul Ryan vs Peter Carr

Paul Ryan was crowned Irish middleweight champion after victory in one of the greatest domestic title fights of the modern day.

Ravishing stopped Peter Carr in the eight round of the classic to become the first green strap holder at 160lbs since Luke Keeler.

The Blanch native was made to work for the domestic honour as Carr played his part in a sensational headline fight that had more round of the year contenders than a decade’s worth of Award nights.

Ryan started the bout well, using the skills he is renowned for to win the opening few stanzas, dropping his opponent in the second.

However, the Phil Sutcliffe-trained Carr’s grit and power saw him secure passage back into the fight. It was brilliantly back and forth across the middle rounds with both enjoying success. Indeed, Carr looked like he had Ryan hurt to the body and ready to go in the sixth, only for the southpaw to show resilience of his own to bounce back and finish strong.

Come the eighth, Ryan had worked his way back on top and his hand speed and combination punching twice forced Carr to the canvas, in turn forcing the referee to wave it off.

Fight 10

Karl Sheridan vs Stefan Nicolae

Karl Sheridan got his pro career off to a winning start tonight. The Dubliner outpointed Stefan Nicolae over four high-paced rounds. Not quite a baptism of fire for the all-action starlet but he started with four learning rounds. Nicole had a real go and the pace set tested the new pro’s fitness.

Fight 9

Graham McCormack vs Richie O’Leary

Richie O’Leary announced him as a middleweight of genuine note, winning the BUI Celtic title in just his fourth fight.

The Dubliner won a battle of two popular fighters, outpointing Graham McCormack in the No Turning Back co-main event.

O’Leary set a fast pace from the start and was able to maintain throughout against a stalwart of modern Irish boxing.

His hand speed was impressive and jab effective against the game as ever Limerick native. O’Leary will now watch the main event with more interest as he is effectively mandatory for the winner.

If the bout is to be G Train’s last, he goes out with his held high and ends on a fittingly entertaining battling note.

Fight 8

Oisin Treacy vs Seanie Murray

Oisin Treacy vs Seanie Murray delivered as promised.

War broke out in the National Stadium ring as the pair traded serious leather over five all-action rounds.

There was blood and guts galore and ultimately glory for the Bray boxer.

The fight was stopped early after a bad cut opened up over the eye of Treacy. The referee deemed the cut came from a clash of heads, and the bout went to the cards as a result, with Treacy winning 47-46.

The entertaining nature of the bout and the disappointing nature of the finish make the perfect ingredients for a rematch.

Fight Seven

Kelsey Leonard vs Elaine Harrison

Kelsey Leonard produced possibly her best performance, amateur or pro, to make history in style.

The Kildare native was brilliant against the game and brave Elain Harrison and won the first-ever all-Irish female via fourth-round stoppage.

The Unit 3 boxer was slick, accurate, and aggressive from the off, matching Harrison for fight but outdoing her in the flair department. Accurate and power-laden combinations eventually took their toll, and Harrison buckled under a brilliantly placed left to the body.

Fight Six

Senan Kelly vs Ramiro Garcia Lopez

It was six of the best for Senan Kelly on the No Turning Back bill. The Kildare boxer bossed his latest ring encounter, outpointing Ramiro Garcia Lopez over six. Considering he’d never been stopped, Lopez was always fancied to go the distance, not that, that prevented the Irish title winner from pushing for an inside-the-distance win.

In the house and watching live was Gary Cully, the fighter Kelly has been calling out of late.

Fight Five

Cian Doyle vs Erick Omar Lopez

Cian Doyle’s comeback picked up pace tonight. The Crumlin BC graduate got four valuable rounds against Erick Omar Lopez. Doyle dominated from start to finish and pushed for a stoppage, but the Mexican, who recently claimed Belgian national honours, was not for stopping.As a result Doyle claims a 40-36 points win.

Fight Four

Christina Desmond vs Bojana Libiszewska

Christina Desmond tested the toughness of the well-travelled Bojana Libizzewska en route to her fourth pro win.

The Cork boxer was on the front foot from the first bell and landed clean, heavy shots across the six rounds. The experienced Pole, who has last stopped by Shauna Browne, used all her nous to survive, and Desmond took a 60-54 points win as a result.

The victory was the former amateur standouts’ fourth in six months, and if she continues the rapid rise, she could find herself in title action very soon.

Fight Three

Sarah Murphy vs Joanna Fraszczak

Kildare teen Sarah Murphy put to use the learnings she got from sparring Irish Icon Katie Taylor when whitewashing Joanna Fraszczak. Murphy. The former underage amateur standout won every round against the pole to move to 3-0.

Fight Two

Daniel Fakoyede vs Patrik Jevicky

Daniel Fakoyede in knockout form tonight. The Dublin heavyweight stopped Patrick Jevicky to make it two stoppage wins from three pro victories. The Unit 3 big man has a 100 percent knockout ration in the big National Stadium ring as a professional.

Fight One

Paddy Walsh vs Jake Smith

Paddy Walsh got the show on the road with a 60-54 shut out win. The Kerry fighter eases his way to victory and should announce big title fights over the coming days.