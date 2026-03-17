30 Years Later: Deirdre Gogarty Relives The Fight that Changed it All

By Deirdre Gogarty

Boxing has given me more than victories or defeats. It gave me a place to test my courage, to discover who I really was, and to learn lessons that would shape the rest of my life. When I think about the sport I love, my mind always returns to one night—March 16, 1996—when I stepped into the ring with Christy Martin on the undercard of Mike Tyson versus Frank Bruno II at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

For me, it was the opportunity of a lifetime. From a little girl in Ireland punching an old sea bag hanging in my closet, dreaming of becoming a fighter, to standing beneath the bright lights of Las Vegas on one of the biggest cards in boxing—this was everything I had imagined during the long, lonely hours of training.

But the opportunity didn’t arrive neatly wrapped.

Christy Martin was the best female fighter in the world at the time. She was bigger than me—twenty pounds heavier—and vastly more experienced. She had more first-round knockouts than I had professional fights. Normally, fighters train for weeks, sometimes months, to prepare for a moment like that.

I had ten days.

Our little “chicken shack” gym had just burned down, so there was nowhere left to train except my coach Beau’s garage. I managed only one sparring session, on a concrete driveway with no ropes. I wanted to get to Las Vegas early to prepare for the altitude, but my boss back home was threatening to fire me for taking too much time off work.



There were plenty of reasons to turn the fight down. In fact, most people thought I should.

Boxing experts predicted I would be knocked out in the first or second round. But in that moment, I made a decision that has guided my life ever since: embrace every opportunity.



Sometimes the timing isn’t perfect. Sometimes you don’t feel ready. Sometimes the odds are stacked so heavily against you that logic tells you to walk away. But opportunities don’t always arrive when you’re comfortable—they arrive when you’re willing.

The only reason that fight even happened was because Christy’s matchmaker happened to see me box on a tiny show in a small town. A small opportunity led to a breakthrough moment.



At the last minute, the fight was added to the pay-per-view broadcast, making it the first women’s boxing match ever shown on pay-per-view. When Christy and I walked to the ring that night, the crowd booed. Nobody had come to see a women’s fight.

But something remarkable happened once the bell rang.

In the first round I landed a good left hook. Christy dropped her hands and laughed at me. I was furious. I came right back with a combination, and suddenly the crowd came alive. In the second round she landed a crushing right hand that knocked me down. I remember thinking, I can’t believe the power she has.

Between rounds the doctor came to my corner and asked if I wanted to continue. Part of me wanted the pain and humiliation to end. I was beat-up, overwhelmed, and standing across the ring from the most feared woman in boxing. Then my cornerman leaned in close and said quietly, “Do it for Ireland, Dee.”

The next day was St. Patrick’s Day.



Those words hit something deep inside me. I loved Ireland with all my heart—even though the country I loved did not allow me to box. I had to leave home to pursue the sport that meant everything to me. And yet there I was, under the bright lights in Las Vegas, carrying a piece of Ireland with me into that ring.

In the next round I came back and broke Christy’s nose. From that moment on, it was a war. We stood toe-to-toe and fought nonstop for six brutal rounds. Punch for punch. Back and forth. By the end, the entire MGM Grand was on its feet. What started with boos had turned into thunderous applause.

The fight went to the judges. I believed I had done enough for at least a draw. But the decision went to Christy. On Monday morning I was back at my day job, convinced I had blown the opportunity of a lifetime. But boxing has a way of revealing the bigger picture over time.

That fight put Christy Martin on the cover of Sports Illustrated. More importantly, it forced the boxing world to take women’s boxing seriously for the first time. Soon promoters began adding women’s bouts to major fight cards. Boxing magazines started writing about female fighters as legitimate athletes.

Someone once called it “the most lucrative bloody nose in the history of boxing.”



The moment I thought I had failed was actually the moment that changed everything.



That night helped open doors for women in boxing around the world. Today, many people still refer to it as the fight that put women’s boxing on the map.

When I look back now, I don’t see it as a loss. I see it as a reminder of what boxing taught me: that courage isn’t about certainty, preparation isn’t always perfect, and sometimes the most important victories come from simply stepping into the ring when the opportunity appears.

And that is why, thirty years later, I can still say this with complete honesty:

Embrace Every Opportunity.