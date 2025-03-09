THE DRAW IS IN – Women’s World Championships

The draws for the 2025 IBA Women’s World Championships have taken place in Nis, Serbia, meaning the Irish team have learnt their first round fate.

48kg Carleigh Irving, the 2024 European U23 silver medalist, opens her tournament at Last 32 stage, against Venezuela’s Tayonis Cendeno Rojas, who has recently dropped down from 50kg. Paris Olympian, 50kg Daina Moorehouse has a bye, and begins her tournament in the Last 16, against China’s 8th seeded Hu M.

54kg Paris Olympian, Jenny Lehane gets underway in the last 32, against Thailand’s Natnicha Chongprongklang, the 2024 Asian champion at the weight. Double Olympian, Michaela Walsh faces home opposition in her opening bout in the last 32; she contests against Andjela Brankovic.

There’s a last 16 start for Olympian, 66kg Grainne Walsh – the Offally native is between the ropes against Uzbekistan’s Navbakhor Khamidova. Khamidova is a fellow Olympian, the reigning Asian champ and medaled at the 2023 Women’s Worlds.

2022 World Champion, 70kg Lisa O’Rourke starts at the Last 16 stage against Azerbaijan’s Aynur Rzayeva – 2016 European Women’s champ at 81+kg; the 2022 European silver medalist, and a 2023 Women’s World bronze medalist.

The Castlerea native’s sister, double Olympian 75kg Aoife O’Rourke, is the top seed in her weight. As such, she has a bye to the quarter-finals. She’ll meet the winner of the contest between Bulgaria and Uzbekhistan

Preparations for this team have included post-Elites squad training in December, January and February, a home sparring camp with France, and an 11 day sparring camp with China in Beijing.

Boxing begins on the 9th. March 15th is a rest day at the tournament, and all finals will be boxed on Sunday, March 16th.

Watch

Day One, Ring A https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=10UAyIV2SWY

Day One, Ring B https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jB8wERlMxC0

Images, per day and per session, are expected to be available here

Team Ireland

48kg Carleigh Irving, Oakleaf Boxing Club, Derry

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry Boxing Club, Wicklow

54kg Jenny Lehane, DCU Athletic Boxing Club, Dublin

57kg Michaela Walsh, Holy Family GG, Belfast

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC Tallaght, Dublin

70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

75kg Aoife O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

81+kg Judy Bobbett, Liberty Boxing Club, Wicklow.

Team Manager, Ciara Plunkett

Head Coach Zauri Antia

Coach Damian Kennedy

Coach Eoin Pluck

Physiotherapist Rob Tuomey